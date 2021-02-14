Michelle Obama launching a kid-friendly cooking show on Netflix

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama will soon launch a new cooking show on Netflix. But this one is aimed at kids. Starting March 16, Obama will star in and executive produce "Waffles + Mochi," which will be available for streaming on Netflix. The show will feature two puppets named Waffles and Mochi with Obama playing a supermarket owner. Although it’s aimed at children, Obama says parents will enjoy it too: “I know that adults will also get plenty of laughs — and some tips for the kitchen.”
Here is the official synopsis:
Once upon a thyme, deep in The Land of Frozen Food, lived two best friends named Waffles and Mochi with one shared dream: to become chefs! The only problem? Everything they cooked was made of ice. When these two taste-buddies are suddenly hired as the freshest employees of a whimsical supermarket, they’re ready for the culinary adventure of a lifetime.
With the help of friendly new faces like the supermarket owner, Mrs. Obama, and a magical flying shopping cart as their guide, Waffles and Mochi blast off on global ingredient missions, traveling to kitchens, restaurants, farms and homes all over the world, cooking up recipes with everyday ingredients alongside renowned chefs, home cooks, kids and celebrities.
Whether they’re picking potatoes in the Andes of Peru, sampling spices in Italy, or making Miso in Japan, these curious explorers uncover the wonder of food and discover every meal is a chance to make new friends. Waffles + Mochi is an exciting invitation to get kids and grown-ups cooking together in the kitchen and connecting to cultures around the globe.
"Waffles + Mochi" is just one of the former First Lady's many media ventures. Her "Becoming" documentary is already on Netflix, and in 2020, she launched a podcast on Spotify. Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground Productions has a multi-year production deal with Netflix.
— CNN Business
— Netflix
— AB
