In an effort to deliver some much needed holiday cheer, as well as put some smiles on some older faces, 21-year-old Tess Buckley will sit behind her piano to perform some Christmas classics along with a few jazz standards during a free, 30-minute virtual concert on Monday, Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. on the Suite Melody Care YouTube Channel.
Buckley started giving monthly performances with Suite Melody Care — an organization that encourages young musicians to give back to their communities by sharing themed, interactive performances with audiences in hospitals, long-term care facilities, and retirement residences — when she was only 15.
“I wanted to be a musical therapist when I was younger,” she said during a recent telephone interview. “I was interested in the healing powers within music and, specifically, how it can help with memory loss. So I started to perform at retirement homes in the area.”
Buckley said she would prepare her sets with her grandmother, a former singer.
“She knows all the songs that she used to sing from the 1950s, ‘60s and the ‘70s and I would make sure to perform all the older ones,” she recounted, adding, “You know that song that you knew in your teenage years that you probably have not heard for 20- or 30-plus years and all of a sudden someone starts playing it and you just start jamming — and you know every single word? That is what was kind of happening when I was going into these retirement homes and it was really incredible.”
Born and raised in Oakville, Ontario, Buckley — classically trained in piano and percussion — has been living in Montreal for the past three years while studying not music, but philosophy and international development with a minor in communications at McGill University. When it comes to music, Buckley, who started writing songs at age 14, said she has always steered toward jazz standards and spent her formative years listening to the likes Billie Holiday, Nina Simone, and Amy Winehouse. She’s currently into Aurora, a Norwegian singer, Alice Phoebe Lou, a South African singer-songwriter, and Joy Crookes, a 22-year-old phenom from South London. “She’s very much a mix. Like if Amy Winehouse and Billie Holiday had a kid, Joy Crookes would be it.”
Buckley, who recorded a six-track EP called Percentile earlier this year, said music, to her, is also about the community that’s created when you’re performing. “Obviously it will be a bit different with the live stream, but I enjoy the fact that you’re all just in one song together at that moment.”
Anyone can join the live stream that day on the Suite Melody Care YouTube Channel at https://www.suitemelodycare.com/
For Tess Buckley’s, visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsnSkLiOlynfpvQs7miY7ww — anthony@thesuburban.com
