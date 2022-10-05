Matt Nardi takes his Forever King! Elvis tribute show to the Wheel Club Oct. 8

Elvis Presley Tribute artist Matt Nardi will surely be swinging his hips, working up a good sweat, and belting out Blue Suede Shoes when he, along with his four-piece band hit the stage at the Wheel Club Montreal, 3373 Cavendish Blvd. this Saturday, Oct. 8 at 8 pm.
Forever King! — created and produced by Nardi and billed as ‘’one of the best Elvis tribute shows’’ around — will go back in time and relive the rock n’ roll eras of the ‘50s, ‘60s and the ‘70s with all the favourites, including That’s All Right Mama, Love Me Tender, Burning Love, Suspicious Minds, My Way, and more. The show has already been presented several times and its success is said to be due to its authenticity and Nardi’s natural charm and charisma.
A LaSalle resident whose family lives in Côte Saint-Luc, Nardi has been an Elvis Impersonator for more than a decade and has performed in numerous cities in both Canada and the United States. He even had the honour of being invited to sing at Graceland, Presley’s home in Memphis, Tennessee. ‘’My greatest joy is to pay tribute to Elvis on stage, to keep his music and memory alive,’’ stated Nardi.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online through the Wheel Club website or Matt Nardi’s website.
