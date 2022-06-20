Local production trio planning a summer full of fun and hilarity

What happens when a self-described scrappy comedy production crew with a stick-to-it attitude plans a summer of fun and hilarity? Montrealers are treated to a busy season of live laughs and comedic lineups to bring live comedy to the city in a big way. Derek Seguin and Joey Elias will be performing a double bill at Café Cléopatra in Quartier des Spectacles on Saturday, June 25 for what is billed as a “mega blockbuster” comedy show. “It’s rare you get to see both these guys on the same stage,” said Walter J. Lyng of Perfect Bite Productions, who are producing the event.
The laughs continue all summer long with the Hurley’s comedy series. There are two outdoor shows taking place every Monday night as well as special weekend shows. There's the show Rad Dads in July along with a slate of new NDG comedy shows, including performances at Cafe Elementaire, Typhoon, Girouard Park, and an all-day festival called Spotfest on July 9 featuring comedy, music, barbecues, and an evening open-air show.
Lyng and his business partners Chris Venditto and Reese Turner are all comics who have produced their own shows and decided to put their heads together to produce their own lineups.
“We book shows in small and medium venues in and around town featuring local and out-of-town professional comedians,” stated Lyng. “We also do non-stand-up comedy specific events, such as pro wrestling fan events. We always try to put on comedy club-calibre shows in unique and quirky venues where you wouldn’t always expect to see stand-up. We are working comics ourselves and we’re proud of the many great comics this city currently has to offer.”
They hope their performances have wider mass appeal. “We have a lot of community shows in specific areas of the city, and we try to put on good shows that are fun for everyone,” Venditto added.
However, live comedy has seen its challenges these past few years. With lockdowns and closures, comedy shows were practically non-existent in the traditional sense, and Lyng said people are looking forward to getting back into seeing live entertainment again.
“People are anxious to get out of the house and do something, and comedy shows are great because the performers have all been in the same boat as everyone else for the last couple of years,” he explained. “The comedians want to entertain as much as people want to get out of the house.”
