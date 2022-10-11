Let’s do the time warp again: The Rocky Horror Show is back in time for Halloween

Dr. Frank-N-Furter might have said, “It's not easy having a good time! Even smiling makes my face ache,” but after a two-year hiatus, MainLine Theatre can't help but be elated, as are local Rocky Horror enthusiasts, that they are bringing Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show back to its MainStage from October 19-31.
“It means everything to be coming back,” said director and choreographer Amy Blackmore, who is also MainLine Theatre's executive and artistic director. “This is our annual tradition every October but it’s not just our tradition; this show is really a Montreal tradition. It’s a one-of-a-kind thing to walk into a theatre and see The Rocky Horror Picture Show taking place live and on stage.”
The cast, who all hail from Montreal, includes Stephanie Mckenna (Motherhouse, 33 Variations) as Frank, and Meghan Vera Starling as Riff Raff (META award winner for her 2018 portrayal). Kenny Streule (Malunderstood, artistic producer of MainLine) will be returning as the narrator. The actors will be joined by a live five-piece band.
And, in typical Rocky Horror fashion, attendees are urged to not only dress up but to do some of the call-backs that the movie has become known for. “While we don’t encourage rice or toast throwing because it’s live actors on a stage and not a movie screen, we do encourage those iconic call-backs,” Blackmore said. “One of the things that our audience loves about The Rocky Horror Show is the interaction. You can look the call-backs up online ahead of time, or you can come and make them up on your own throughout the show… and this is one of my favourite things to see happen. I love when someone just yells something out of the blue! And our actors are really good about going with the flow.
“And costumes are also totally welcome and a really fun part of the process,” she added. “There are always a few folks who show up as characters from the show too. We always a few Janets and Rockys, but the Magenta costume is definitely the most popular.”
Blackmore attributes the continued success of The Rocky Horror Show, which has run in Montreal for almost 10 years, to the nostalgia it brings to those who attend the performances. “This show really channels our inner youth,” she said. “A lot of us remember the moment in high school that we first saw it, that we connected to the show or to the film. And to have it in person on stage is definitely something else!”
Tickets are on sale now and should be booked in advance as many of the shows sell out. It is also recommended to take public transportation to the theatre as parking in the area can be difficult.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.