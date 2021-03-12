Laughter Yoga on We’re All In This Together, the web series for seniors

As we reach the one-year anniversary of the pandemic, the team behind We’re All In This Together wanted to launch an episode reminding viewers of the benefits and importance of laughter in keeping our spirits up. Join them on YouTube on Friday, March 12 at 6 pm for the launch of Laughter Yoga with Liliana.
Did you know that laughter offers the same workout as 100 sit ups? From the Cheerleader Laugh to the Corona Virus Crush Laugh, learn how to get your giggles going even when you're feeling blue.
Watch the episode for a chance to win an autographed copy of Québec standup comedy sensation Sugar Sammy's bestselling DVD "You're Gonna Rire"! Look for a post on Friday, March 12 at 6 pm on the We're All In This Together Facebook page for contest details on how to win.
Each bi-weekly episode of the 18-episode web series, directed by Montreal-based, award- winning filmmaker Bobbi Jo Hart, features entertainment, activities and conversations designed to connect with those in need of support and empathy… with a gentle reminder that we are, indeed, all in this together.
Episodes released so far can easily be found on YouTube (Search keys words “We’re All In This Together Senior Web Series”) and Faceboo (Search "WereAllInThisTogetherQuebec"), and are available for anyone to enjoy.
This is also a great opportunity to take a moment to be sure that the seniors around you are able to access the internet, so that they are able to take advantage of all the online resources available to them.
Seniors Action Quebec works to maintain and enhance the vitality of English-speaking Quebec seniors. The English Language Arts Network (ELAN) is a meeting place for English-language artists and cultural workers of all disciplines from every region of Quebec, where they can share expertise and resources, build audiences and alliances, seek support, advocate for their interests, and make common cause with the Francophone arts community.
— Seniors Action Quebec
— English Language Arts Network (ELAN)
— AB
