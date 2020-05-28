Latest Spike Lee joint, Da 5 Bloods, released in Canada June 12

From Academy Award-Winner Spike Lee comes a new joint: the story of four African American vets — Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) — who battle the forces of man and nature when they return to Vietnam seeking the remains of their fallen Squad Leader (Chadwick Boseman) and the promise of buried treasure. The four heroes, joined by Paul's concerned son (Jonathan Majors), are also confronted by the lasting ravages of the immorality of the Vietnam War.
- Da 5 Bloods will be released in Canada on June 12 at 3 am EDT
Starring Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Mélanie Thierry, Paul Walter Hauser, Jasper Pääkkönen, Johnny Trí Nguyễn, Van Veronica Ngo, with Jean Reno, and Chadwick Boseman
— Netflix
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.