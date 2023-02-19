For the fourth and final Thursday of this month, the Montreal Improv will play host to The World’s Blackest Comedy Show, a showcase of some of the best Black comedians in Montreal on February 23.
The bilingual series, which kicked off on Thursday, Feb. 2 and had performances Feb. 9 and 16 for Black History Month, is co-hosted by producers Vance Michel and Goofy Welldone, and features Dolino Africano, Joshua Clarke, Renzel Dashington, Garihanna, Cedric Newman, Andrew Searles and more.
“Montreal is renowned for its multiculturalism and for its vibrant entertainment community,” stated Michel. “The black community is prominently represented in the local stand-up comedy circuit and so now is as good a time as ever to showcase some of these great anglophone and francophone humorists. And where better than in the heart of the Quartier des Spectacles.”
The Montreal Improv is located at 3716 Notre-Dame St. W. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com or at the door. Doors open at 8:30 pm.
— Anthony Bonaparte
