Kris Bonaparte releases his first comedy album

PremiumComedy.ca recently announced that it released Kris Bonaparte's long awaited debut comedy album "Kris Bonaparte Is The Truth" on iTunes, Apple Music, Google Play, Spotify and all digital audio retailers.
Kris Bonaparte is a master of comedic timing and bills himself as one of Canada's finest comedic storytellers. His laid back delivery is coupled with a deadly pen. "It is okay to make them wait for the punchline if that punchline is ill," says Bonaparte.
This past February marks 25 years of comedy for the journeyman, who has been equal parts performer and promoter through his Premium Comedy brand. The Montreal native is regarded as one of the forefathers of that city's independent comedy scene. Last fall, Premium Comedy's project "The Great Black North Comedy Tour" took Ontario by storm. This year, Bonaparte wants the whole nation to hear his rich baritone voice through their nearest device.
Kris Bonaparte Is The Truth" can be purchased as a digital file and also physically as a CD on the newly launched Premium Comedy website premiumcomedy.ca
— Premium Comedy
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.