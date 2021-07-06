Just For Laughs MONTREAL is back in full swing this summer with a unique hybrid formula and the same incredible lineup of talent and specially curated shows that they are known for. The festival runs from July 26-31.

While presenting some shows in-person, organizers will also be offering premium content online for free, a first for the festival. While adhering to travel restrictions and still ensuring that the quality of the programming is, as always, top-notch, event organizers have confirmed that, in addition to the Canadian stand-up shows offered live in Montreal this summer, stand-up performances featuring all-star American and international comedians will also be taking place in New York City and Los Angeles at the same time. These performances, along with the prestigious Just For Laughs Awards Show, will all be made available to stream online.

Other festival highlights include:

Kevin Hart’s comedy brand, Laugh Out Loud (LOL!), returns and brings with it four shows, with appearances and special performances by Dave Chappelle, Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, Bert Kreischer, Jason Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence, Pete Holmes, and Jon Dore.

Just For Laughs Live In Montreal will be hosted by Canadian writer, actor, and comedian Jon Dore. Dore will be joined by Jen Grant, Nigel Grinstead, Cassie Cao, Marito Lopez, Rodney Ramsey, and more. This show will be performed in front of a live audience in Montreal and then aired for free online at hahaha.com as of Friday, July 30th. Tickets for the live audience will go on sale mid-July.

Comedy Night In Canada will be hosted by Canadian comedian, actor, and host of CBC’s hit Laugh Out Loud Ali Hassan. The lineup will include Canadian comedians Arthur Simeon, Kyle Brownrigg, Brittany Lyseng, Derek Seguin, Courtney Gilmour, and others. The show will be performed in front of a live audience in Montreal and then aired for free online at hahaha.com as of Friday, July 30th. Tickets for the live audience will go on sale mid-July.

New Faces: Canada will be hosted by Juno-award winning comedian and actor Dave Merheje, who currently stars on Hulu’s Ramy. The 2021 cohort of names will be announced at the end of the month. New Faces’ shows will be filmed for a live audience in Montreal and will be available to view online with the purchase of a ComedyPRO pass. Tickets for the live audience will go on sale mid-July.

The 2021 hybrid Just For Laughs MONTREAL Festival will also feature classic fest highlights like The Nasty Show, The Alternative Show, and Comedy Night in Canada.

“We’re so proud of this year’s Award Show as we’re starting to come out of what was a really hard time for our comedy community,” said Bruce Hills, President of Just For Laughs MONTREAL, in a recent press release. “We’re honouring comedy storytellers who entertained and inspired us through this challenging past year. We’re thrilled that for the first time, we are able to invite audiences to join us online. It’s going to be a really great celebration.”

Additional special guests of the Just For Laughs Festival MONTREAL will be announced later this month. Tickets for Montréal’s live audience will go on sale mid-July. ComedyPRO passes are now available for purchase.

For more info, visit https://hahaha.com/