Just For Laughs Montréal bringing free outdoor comedy to the Quartier des Spectacles July 20-29

Mark your calendars. Starting Thursday, July 20 and running until Saturday, July 29, Just For Laughs Montréal will again present its iconic free street festival, bringing laughter to the Quartier des Spectacles.

Sponsored by Beneva and in partnership with Loto-Québec, JFL will provide an impressive lineup of free outdoor comedy events in both French and English. The free English programming highlights this year include:

On the Beneva main stage:

Marc Rebillet, on Thursday, July 27 at 9:15 pm

A one-man improvised meltdown, known for his funk and hip-hop electronic music with free flowing, humorous lyrics.

Freestyle Love Supreme, on Friday, July 28 at 9:15 pm.

This joyful, improvised musical comedy show features talented performers providing non-stop action throughout the fast-paced evening, spinning suggestions from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The vocals of the performers are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion. The show is created live every night with the audience contributing words, ideas and inspiration.

Additional performances will also include, FLTK Collective & Drennon Davis.

On the Loto-Québec main stage:

Reuben Kaye; Adira Amram and The Experience; Low Key Comedy; Anesti Danelis; Dan Galea; Hip Hop Karaoke Montreal: JFL Edition; DJ Killa-Jewel; and The Flamingos Pink.

A great variety of original acts, ranging from sketch comedy to live music, multi-comic performances, DJ sets, crowd work, and stand-up. The French programming will present numerous free outdoor shows featuring star headliners, including Rachid Badouri, Rita Baga, Alexandre Barrette, and Les Trois Accords, among others from the Juste pour rire lineup.

Just for Laughs MONTRÉAL is also preparing a memorable 41st edition with an impressive roster of comedy giants and rising stars who will be performing at the indoor festival running from July 14 – July 29.

Previous announced artists include Ali Wong, Leslie Jones, Eddie Izzard, Russell Peters, Anthony Jeselnik, Mae Martin, Mike Ward, Jack Whitehall, Jonathan Van Ness, Trixie Mattel & Katya Zamo, Ronny Chieng, Neal Brennan, Ramy Youssef, Please Don't Destroy Live, Darcy & Jer, Brad Williams, Foil Arms and Hog, Giggly Squad, Joanne McNally, The Lucas Brothers, and so many others. Audiences will also see some of their favorite club series return including Just For the Culture, The Nasty Show, Brit(ish) Midnight Surprise, and the 2023 ComedyPRO daytime series.

Of course, OFF-JFL will also present some of today’s rising stars and solo performances.

Welcome Hall Mission Partnership

Just For Laughs is once again partnering with Welcome Hall Mission to promote the transformative relief that laughter has on mental health. Welcome Hall Mission is the largest doorway to offer help for Montrealers in need, focusing on its three pillars: Shelter. Food. Love. The partnership will introduce a fourth pillar into the mix in an effort to help spread happiness to those who need it most: Shelter. Food. Love… and Laughter!

Festivalgoers are encouraged to donate to Welcome Hall Mission via text, by texting hahaha to 45678 or by donating via QR code across selected venues.

Go to www.hahaha.com for all show information and ticket details!

— Just For Laughs Montréal

— A. Bonaparte