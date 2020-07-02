Just For Laughs coming to the Royalmount Drive-In Event Theatre

Just For Laughs announced on June 29 that it is bringing live comedy back to Montreal on July 24 -25. Get out of your house and into the comfort of your car for two special nights of comedy at the Royalmount Drive-In Event Theatre conveniently located at Décarie and Highway 40. All performances will be live on stage.
They’re going old school for date night at the drive-in on Friday, July 24 from 7-9:30 pm with The Relationship Show. Hosted by Cash Cab’s Adam Growe, with an interactive quiz show to start off the night, The Relationship Show will feature Just For Laughs favourite Graham Chittenden, from The Debaters Eman El-Husseini, host of CBC’s Laugh Out Loud Ali Hassan and more.
On Saturday, July 25 from 7-9:30 pm Just For Laughs presents Comedy Night in Canada. Also hosted by Cash Cab’s Adam Growe with a stellar line-up of some of Canada’s brightest talents including, writer for Baroness von Sketch Jess Salomon, Italian Canadian Frank Spadone and Montreal veteran Eddy King and more.
Ticket prices are per vehicle (maximum 5 people per vehicle) and NOT per person, with a limited amount of Preferred parking tickets available. Note that first come first served and SUV positioning apply for the site, including within the Preferred parking section. For more information visit www.hahaha.com
— Just For Laughs Group
— The Royalmount Drive-in Event Theatre
— AB
