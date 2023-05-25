Just For Laughs announces more programming

From July 14 to July 29, Just For Laughs MONTRÉAL will present an exciting lineup of new artists joining the already impressive roster of comedic stars already announced. Joining the likes of Ali Wong, Russell Peters, Jack Whitehall, Tom Papa, Donnell Rawlings, Alonzo Bodden and a whole slew of others. Here is a taste:

Leslie Jones, Eddie Izzard, Mae Martin, Mike Ward, Ronny Chieng, Neal Brennan, Ramy Youssef, Darcy & Jer, Brad Williams, Please Don’t Destroy Live, Foil Arms and Hog, Giggly Squad, Hannah Berner, Jessica Kirson, Joanne McNally, Joe Dombrowski, Felipe Esparza, Alan Davies, Gina Yashere, Urzila Carlson, The Lucas Brothers, BriTANick, Jen Brister, Josie Long, Kyle Kinane, River Butcher, Tom Ballard, Nath Valvo, Geoffrey Asmus, Melanie Bracewell, Reuben Kaye … sigh, breather, sigh… Jamali Maddix and more.

The galas

Three-time Emmy nominee and SNL alum, Leslie Jones will host a gala on Saturday, July 29 at 9:45 p.m. at Théâtre Maisonneuve. Jones can currently be seen starring in Taika Waititi’s pirate comedy series Our Flag Means Death for HBO Max, and she’s currently collaborating with Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad to produce an untitled Christmas comedy for Lionsgate.

Eddie Izzard will host a gala on Friday, July 28 at Théâtre Maisonneuve at 9:45 p.m. One of the most celebrated comics of her generation since the early nineties, Izzard has an equally stellar reputation as a film, television and stage actor. Izzard’s world-renowned stand- up shows include Unrepeatable, Definite Article, Glorious and Dress to Kill, which earned her a New York Drama Desk Award and two Emmys.

Mae Martin — the award-winning Canadian comedian, actor, writer, and producer — will host a 7 p.m. gala on Saturday, July 29 at Théâtre Maisonneuve. Martin can be seen starring in Feel Good; a scripted, semi-autobiographical comedy drama series, which they also created and co-wrote, that co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Charlotte Ritchie.

Must-see Galas this year include The RP4, A Very Special Event, hosted by Canadian stand-up Russell Peters. The landmark Just For Laughs event has Peters hosting four special galas, each with a unique star-studded line-up of carefully curated comics. They take place Wednesday and Thursday July 26 and 27 at 7 and 9:45 p.m. at Théâtre Maisonneuve,

Another is the The Jack Whitehall Gala at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 28 at Théâtre Maisonneuve. The award-winning comedian, actor and world traveller is celebrated for his hit Netflix show Travels With My Father and other roles.

Concert shows will include:

Ronny Chieng - Thursday, July 27, 2023 - L’Olympia, 7:00 p.m.

Neal Brennan: BRAND NEW NEAL - Friday, July 28, 2023 - L’Olympia, 9:30 p.m.

Ramy Youssef - Friday, July 28, 2023 & Saturday July 29, 2023 - Gesù, 7:00 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Darcy & Jer - Friday, July 28, 2023 - L’Olympia, 7:00 p.m.

Brad Williams - Wednesday, July 26, 2023, MTELUS, 7:00 p.m.

Please Don’t Destroy Live - Friday, July 28, 2023 – Club Soda, 7:00 p.m.

Foil Arms & Hog: Hogwash - Thursday, July 27, 2023 - MTELUS, 7:00 p.m.

Giggly Squad - Thursday, July 27, 2023 - Club Soda, 9:30 p.m.

Hannah Berner Live - Friday, July 28, 2023 - Le Studio TD, 9:30 p.m.

Jessica Kirson - Thursday, July 27, 2023 - Club Soda, 7:00 p.m.

Joanne McNally - The Prosecco Express - Friday July 28, 2023 - Club Soda, 9:30 p.m.

Joe Dombrowski - Saturday, July 29, 2023 - Club Soda, 7:00 p.m.

Felipe Esparza - Wednesday, July 26, 2023 - Le Studio TD, 9:30 p.m.

The developing lineups for the entire festival, including Club series like The Nasty Show(s), Brti(ish) and the OFF JFL offerings and more are available at www.hahaha.com

— Anthony Bonaparte