Jonathan Roy kicks off Quebec tour at Montreal’s MTelus Jan. 27

Jonathan Roy is excited for the release of his sixth album, Life Distortions. Describing this project as an “alternative psychedelic pop singer-songwriter album,” he said that it’s completely different from anything that’s out there and is a whole new direction for the Quebec musician.

“We evolve and change, and experience things and mature,” he explained during a recent phone interview. “I’m writing the songs and they all connect in some way. Musically, this album is definitely different in terms of what we were using for drums, the tones of the guitars, and the melodies.”

While most of the tracks were conceptualized by Roy, each song was really a team effort. “I love writing with people,” he said. “I start a lot of the songs alone but getting in a room with people who are way more talented than you — and you can learn from, even friends — it doesn’t feel as lonely. You write better songs when you have more than one great mind in the room.”

Roy is embarking on a tour to support the album, kicking things off in Montreal this Friday, Jan. 27 at MTelus then working his way across Quebec until he takes off for Europe for another round of shows. “I haven’t done a Quebec tour in a long time, so that’s going to be really exciting,” Roy said. “With the last album we released some acoustic videos, which exploded on the internet, and this has allowed us to bring our music outside of Quebec and into Europe. It’s my first time going into the UK and I’m really pumped about that. Things are changing and evolving thanks to platforms like Spotify and YouTube. It’s so different from when I started playing music and how we listened to music. It’s easier to get your music out there today.”

Despite growing up with a superstar father as the son of Hall of Fame goaltender Patrick Roy and playing in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League as a goaltender himself, music was something he always wanted to pursue, even if it wasn’t necessarily his dad’s profession of choice.

“When you’re a kid you don’t have that kind of awareness [of knowing your dad is famous], you’re just playing hockey and your dad has a cool job and you understand that he’s different from other people, but you don’t understand the impact,” he explained. “When I got older, there was a bit more pressure. I’d be reading tabloids and they’d say, ‘Is he going to be like his dad?’ It never really bothered me. I have always done my own thing. So, when I jumped into music, I really felt like I was completely alone there, and it was great because no one compared me to anybody. It felt much better on my own path.”

Roy continued, “There was this natural thing that happened where I was at this end of the road of something, and this new adventure was right there, and I leapt right in. There’s a lot of things in life other than hockey so I wanted to experience different things. I’m happy about that.”