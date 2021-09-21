Jardin Royalmount hosting Sept. 25 Jardin En Blanc dance party

Who says you can’t wear white after labour day? This Saturday, September 25, put on you best whites and sashay over to Jardin Royalmount for its Jardin En Blanc, an all white, outdoor dance party that will not soon be forgotten.

Beats will be provided by Donald Lauture and Special K. Bottles and late night snacks will be available to keep the party going all night long. Proof of vaccination will be verified at the door.

It all starts at 8 p.m. at one of the most beautiful open air venues in the city — Jardins Royalmount, located midtown at 8187 Chemin Royden in Mont-Royal, just 10 minutes from Laval, the West Island, and downtown Montreal. The space is Montreal’s only 19,000 square foot event garden and theatre with an adjacent 8,000 square foot covered pavilion, featuring walls that open to the elements and 21-foot vaulted ceilings.

Tickets range from $72.66 for a small table for 2, $108.70 for a small table for 4, and $216.83 for a large table for 8. VIP daybeds for 4 people are also available for $192.80.

The site is equipped to adapt and accommodate the frequent changing regulations of provincial and municipal governments. In accordance with current COVID-19 guidelines, all guests must wear a face covering or mask while moving around within the venue. Social distancing guidelines must be respected at all times. Please consult the list of FAQs at https://jardinmtl.com/info/ for everything you need to know before your visit.

For more information visit https://jardinmtl.com/

