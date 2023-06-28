J.B. and The Playboys are back … baby!

Kings of the Montreal rock scene in the mid 1960s, J.B. and The Playboys are back and will take the stage at The Wheel Club (3373 Cavendish Blvd. in NDG) on Saturday, July 1. Their high-energy performances will feature a mix of their original material and the rhythm-and-blues songs that influenced them.

Debuting in 1964, J.B. and The Playboys was comprised of Bill Hill on lead guitar, Allan Nicholls on vocals, Andy Kaye on guitar, Lorne Douglas West on drums, and Louis Atkins on bass. The group began playing shows at clubs throughout the summer in the Laurentians and the Eastern Townships and went on to perfect their concert style performances at high schools, community centers, and YMCA dances in and around Montreal and rural Quebec.

Concert promoters took notice of the band and eventually invited them to be the opening act for The Beach Boys and The Rolling Stones concert tours. They also opened for The Byrds, The Dave Clark Five and dozens of other major acts.

During that period, The Playboys recorded and released a series of 45 rpm singles, which became hits on radio stations across Quebec and beyond, leading to performances on national television shows as well as headlined sold-out concerts to both French and English audiences. They recorded one full album and in the late 60s the members moved on to other bands and projects.

Today, J.B. and The Playboys (2.0) are back and currently booking for dates for summer 2023, having just seen the re-release of their storied 1965 album on Justin Time Records. Founding members Allan Nicholls (lead singer) and Bill Hill (lead guitarist) are now joined on stage by r.d. harris (drums), Stuart Patterson (bass), and Ron Stuz (guitar).

“I’ve done many things in my life, but this band was always my first love,” stated Nicholls.

— A. Bonaparte