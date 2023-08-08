It's a stacked lineup for ÎleSoniq

Electronic music fans are stoked for the 2023 edition of ÎleSoniq, which takes place August 12-13 at Parc Jean-Drapeau. Not only will they be welcoming superstar DJ Martin Garrix as the festival headliner, but the two-day event will also feature music heavy hitters like The Chainsmokers, Alesso, Above & Beyond, Deadmau5, Slander, and dozens more.
ÎleSoniq has become one of the biggest electronic dance music (EDM) events in the world, and it isn’t just because of the musical acts. The festival has several activities planned as well, including a number of unique shows: ANNA b2b Sama’ Abdulhadi, Borgore b2b Level Up, and Sullivan King b2b Wooli. Then, to wrap things up, fans can catch VOYD's performance featuring a never-before-seen ÎleSoniq stage production on the last day of the festival.
The Amazon Music Bus will be on site, giving Amazon Prime members and IG followers fun contests, including items from local small businesses. It's a first of its kind: it offers mobile activation, a content capture lounge, and a rooftop deck, all in one.
When fans aren’t moving and dancing to the music, they can get some down time at either Club Bell, where a misting area can offer a cool-down while still offering great views of the main stages, or the Bud Light Chill Zone, Casa Bacardí, and the Aperol Spritz Garden, all of which offer great libations and equally chill spaces for the ultimate ÎleSoniq experience. There will be ample food options as well at YUL EATGardens, where festivalgoers can choose from a variety of food trucks and caterers offering every kind of fare imaginable, including vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. There will be a wide choice of bars serving beer, read-to-drink cocktails, spirits, wine and non-alcoholic beverages.
“We created ÎleSoniq in 2014 as we felt there was a strong demand for a fully electronic music festival aside from Osheaga, which was consistently sold out and presents a variety of music genres,” explained Evelyne Côté, head booker for ÎleSoniq. “The reception was incredible. From year one, it exceeded our expectations, from the public as well as the industry. Seeing the fans rush in when doors opened that very first day was such an amazing sight."
The festivities kick off on Friday with ÎleSoniq in the City, a free conference about the EDM industry, artist management, and much more from experts in the field. It takes place at Le Studio TD from 6-8 p.m.
