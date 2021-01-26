This year, Igloofest invites festivalgoers to party at home — in their yard, in their living room or on their balcony — every Saturday from February 13 to March 13 on Facebook, Twitch and YouTube alongside the best the local electronic music scene has to offer.
In 2021, Igloofest is adapting and holding onto its title as the coldest festival on Earth. Until it can take over Jacques-Cartier Quay once again, Igloofest is headed straight into the homes of die-hard Igloosapiens for 5 special nights, one of them being a total surprise, through free online streaming events shot in iconic Montreal locations.
It all starts on February 13 with CRi’s euphoric sounds. He will be joined by collaborators Jesse Mac Cormack and Sophia Bel to kick off the first night at La Ronde.
The following week, February 20, the prolific Jacques Greene will be on deck, performing from the Vieux-Port de Montréal. Lou Phelps, a young rapper produced by Kaytranada, among others, will be performing at the Stewart Museum on February 27.
And, finally, on March 6 the queen of Montreal nights will be on the roof of Vidéotron headquarters for a night of techno sounds like none other. Last but not least, on March 13 the Société des Arts Technologiques will invite Igloofest in for a musical marathon from noon to midnight, featuring a dozen artists taking turns on the turntables. Full programming for this event will be revealed shortly.
In keeping with its festive reputation, Igloofest will be producing short videos each week as well as a mini-documentary that will be streamed online to give its winter warriors a chance to relive the thrills and chills from the world’s coldest festival and tide them over until we can all get together again in 2022 to celebrate our 15th anniversary.
Documentary teaser
— Igloofest 2.021
— Multicolore
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.