Igloofest 2.021: reimagined, digital, and free

Igloofest will have a strong presence in Montreal this winter with a new, reimagined format adapted to public health guidelines. Forced to postpone 15th anniversary celebrations until 2022, the world’s coldest festival will go on this year, with a special digital edition. Many surprises and special content are in store.
That’s not all. As a treat for fans, the festival launched its online shop on December 9, where official merchandise is available for purchase in limited quantities. Some noteworthy items include this year’s edition of the classic toque sold on-site each year, as well as Igloofest hockey jerseys.
Another first this year is a partnership between Igloofest and Montreal-based Robin des bas; for each pair of socks sold in the online shop, another pair will be donated to people experiencing homelessness.
Keeping with tradition, the festival has some surprises planned, as well as some special content for Igloofestivalgoers starting in January. Programming for Igloofest 2.021 will be unveiled in the coming weeks.
As well, between now and next year’s 15th anniversary celebrations, Igloofest will share funny video capsules and throwbacks from years past. Available online, they will give hardcore ice warriors a chance to relive the greatest moments from the world’s coldest festival in the comfort of their own home.
— Igloofest
— AB
