Harmonium was one of the most influential bands in Quebec music history, with their three albums dominating the 1970s music scene and their success reaching across North America. Decades later, Rolling Stone magazine listed their album Si on avait besoin d’une cinquième saison at number 36 of the Best 50 Progressive Rock Albums and named it the Best Progressive Folk Album, and all three of Harmonium’s studio albums were named among the 100 greatest Canadian albums of all time in Bob Mersereau’s book The Top 100 Canadian Albums.
It’s been 44 years since the band has released any music, however a new double album is slated to come out on December 3 called Histoires sans paroles — Harmonium symphonique, with Harmonium’s iconic music being performed by 68 musicians of the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal (OSM) who are conducted by Maestro Simon Leclerc.
“Simon did a big show with the OSM on the mountain and thought, ‘What other crazy project can we do?’, and one year later they approached me,” Serge Fiori explained in a recent phone interview. “The work Simon did is magnificent. He has a way of feeling the music that is very impressive. I thought it would be good, but I was shocked when I heard the demo. It’s just amazing. There’s so much dimension to the music, and we were just so touched to hear all those great musicians doing our music. This is really the ultimate. I’m ecstatic. And if we were ever going to do a project like this, I wanted Simon to do it. It was him who had to do it.”
And for Leclerc, covering the work of Harmonium was a no-brainer. “They have been such an iconic figure of pop culture in Quebec, and in the ‘70s they were huge,” he explained.
Leclerc wrote the symphonic adaptation of every single song for the double album. “Most people who listened to Harmonium when they were young still listen to it or have a precise memory of that music. They were a band that really influenced a lot of people in their lives.”
Histoires sans paroles will be exclusively sold online in a variety of formats. For more info visit https://www.harmoniumsymphonic.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.