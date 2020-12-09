Looking for something for the person who seems to have it all? Books are a wonderful way to give a beautiful and useful holiday present. From sitcom-inspired comedy and cooking, riveting mysteries, learning a new hobby like painting, and classic (culinary?) gaming, to reflecting on one of Montreal’s most iconic figures, these are some great new titles to gift this season.
Honouring Leonard Cohen
Discover the extraordinary life of one of the world’s greatest music and literary icons, in the words of those who knew him best, in Leonard Cohen Untold Stories: The Early Years, written by Michael Posner. This is the first of three volumes, which chronicles Cohen’s impressive life. The Early Years follows him from his childhood in Montreal right through to university and looks at his burgeoning literary career to the world of music, starting with his first international tour in 1970.
Another laugh with Jerry Seinfeld
The first book in 25 years from Jerry Seinfeld, Is This Anything? features his best work across five decades in comedy. Since his first performance at the legendary New York nightclub “Catch a Rising Star” as a 21-year-old college student in fall of 1975, Seinfeld has written his own material and saved everything. “Whenever I came up with a funny bit, whether it happened on a stage, in a conversation, or working it out on my preferred canvas, the big yellow legal pad, I kept it in one of those old school accordion folders,” Seinfeld wrote. For this book, Seinfeld selected his favourite material, organized decade by decade.
Portuguese cooking
The dishes of Portugal are known for being mild in spice but rich in flavour. Ana Patuleia Ortins is a first-generation descendant of Portuguese immigrants who learned authentic Portuguese cooking with family and in cooking classes in the Portuguese-rich community of Gloucester, Massachusetts, and her book Authentic Portuguese Cooking boasts more than 200 classic recipes that preserve the traditional flavors of Portugal. This is the biggest and most comprehensive book on Portuguese cooking, with recipes such as Madeiran Wine and Garlic Beef Kabobs, Mushroom-Stuffed Pork Tenderloin with Pomegranate Sauce, Sautéed Kale with Pine Nuts and Onions, and Saint Martin’s Grilled Salt Cod with Potatoes.
Friends cookbook
Gather up your besties and say a collective “How you doin’?” to more than 100 recipes inspired by the hit sitcom in Friends: The Official Cookbook. Whether you’re a seasoned chef like Monica Geller, just starting a catering business like Phoebe Buffay, or a regular old food enthusiast like Joey Tribbiani, this cookbook serves up more than 70 recipes for chefs of all levels. Each chapter includes iconic treats such as Monica’s Friendsgiving Feast, Rachel’s Trifle, Just for Joey Fries, Chandler’s “Milk You Can Chew,” Phoebe’s Grandmother’s Cookies, and of course, The Moist Maker. This book, written by Amanda Yee, will be loved by home cooks and is also a fun homage to the show that’s always been there for you.
World of Warcraft cookbook
This might be the perfect gift for any fan of The World of Warcraft gaming franchise! It also comes with a reversible apron to show off their faction. The World of Warcraft: The Official Cookbook, written by Chelsea Monroe-Cassel, features more than 100 recipes for chefs of any skill level. Some fan-favourites include Ancient Pandaren Spices, Dragonbreath Chili, and Mulgore Spice Bread.
Paint in watercolour
Practice the art of watercolor with this beginner’s guide to picturesque mountains, lakes, sunrises and more with Wilderness Watercolor Landscapes: 30 Eye-Catching Scenes Anyone Can Master by watercolour artist Kolbie Blume. From a striking desert sunset silhouette to a majestic Icelandic waterfall to an eye-catching magical snowy forest, Blume’s wilderness scenes are the perfect introduction to watercolour painting, with step-by-step instructions to make it easy to paint stunning landscapes. You’ll create art you’ll be proud to hang on your wall or gift to a friend or family member.
Get mysterious with Lisa Jewell
The author of the bestselling novel The Family Upstairs returns with another white-knuckle thriller following a group of people whose lives shockingly intersect when a young woman disappears in The Invisible Girl. Jewell is the number-one New York Times bestselling author of 18 novels and has sold more than 4.5 million copies internationally. Any one of her can’t-put-it-down books make for a wonderful gift.
For more gift ideas, read our Gift Guide series at www.thesuburban.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.