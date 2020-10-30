During this period of closure, and in order to pursue their mission to offer arthouse films accessible to moviegoers, Cinéma Beaubien and Cinéma du Musée are working closely, as they did last spring, with the Cinéma du Parc to offer a selection of films via CINÉMA DU PARC ONLINE platform.
Starting October 30, four new features will be added to the CINEMA DU PARC ONLINE program:
JIMMY CARTER: ROCK & ROLL PRESIDENT
by Mary Wharton, looks back on Jimmy Carter's American presidency from 1977 to 1981, with music as a common thread and its role in his presidency.
CHAMPIONS
by Helgi Piccinin, offers a touching look at the journey of two inspiring athletes, who live with an intellectual difference, as they prepare for the Special Olympics World Games in Dubai.
BEATS CLAWING AT STRAWS
by Kim Yong-hoon, a daring and playful first film, for a thriller decomplexed and full of haemoglobin.
THE WALRUS AND THE WHISTLEBLOWER
by Nathalie Bibeu, looks back on Phil Demers' relentless fight to bend the MarineLand amusement park in Ontario and put an end to the captivity of marine mammals.
When the moviegoers watch these movies at home, the cost of this online "ticket" is shared between the distributor and the cinema, just like when they buy a ticket at the cinema box office in regular times. So, in addition to seeing good films, they are supporting their cinemas.
FILMS AVAILABLE FROM OCTOBER 30 :
COMING SOON :
- ÉNORME by Sophie Letourneur – November 6 FIRST WE EAT by Suzanne Crocker — November 6
- JOSÉPHINE BACON : JE M’APPELLE HUMAIN de Kim O’Bomsawin — November 13
