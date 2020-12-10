Foo Fighters, Cardi B, and Post Malone to headline Osheaga 2021

The OSHEAGA Music and Arts Festival 2021 will — hopefully, fingers crossed, with luck — take place July 30, 31 and August 1 at Parc Jean-Drapeau. We know the vaccine is coming and it will be summertime and the event is taking place outside so I’m pretty confident — and so are organizers. But after the year from pandemic hell that we all experienced, forgive me if I remain a tad tentative about things.
“We are aware that we are heading into uncertain times, and we have been working relentlessly behind the scenes to create the ideal circumstances for OSHEAGA to move ahead without a hitch,” said the December 7 press release. “Of course, we will follow all COVID-19 guidelines (as they evolve) and continue to update the status should anything change, but we need to plan for the future, because there IS a light at the end of the tunnel.”
Amen to that.
Presented by Bell Alt TV in collaboration with Coors Light, the opening night of the upcoming 15th edition will be headlined by the Foo Fighters, with Dave Grohl and company celebrating 25 years of searing rock anthems.
Then, the always-eccentric, ever-exciting Cardi B recently made history as the first artist ever to win Favorite Song in the Rap/Hip Hop category at the AMAs twice — this time for her smash collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, WAP.
She also made history in 2019 when she won a Grammy for Best Rap Album, making her the only woman to win the award as a solo artist, as well as the first female rap artist in 15 years to be nominated for Album of the Year.
Post Malone — a hip-pop trap-rap crossover rockstar — has also had a pretty good year, walking away with three Grammy nods, including nominations for Album, Record, and Song of the year.
Malone is always full of surprises, and as anyone who saw his online tribute to Nirvana this year can attest, he is a talented performer who is as comfortable singing his signature hooks as he is letting it all out and owning the crowd with riffs galore.
This year, OSHEAGA is offering a new way to pay. Early purchasers can opt into a payment plan with zero interest and zero service fees. Fans who purchase their tickets before January 15, 2021 will be able to pay over the course of several months. And to keep you updated on all local COVID-19 news and protocols that may affect the festival experience, follow OSHEAGA on social media.
For information and tickets, which are on sale now, visit www.osheaga.com
— OSHEAGA
— A. Bonaparte
