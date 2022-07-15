Film Noir au Canal series opens with Hitchcock’s Rear Window on July 17

Film Noir au Canal, the cult crime film festival on the banks of the Lachine Canal, will kick off its 6th edition on Sunday, July 17 with the screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s 1954 classic, Rear Window, starring James Stewart and Grace Kelly.

The opening night event at Square Saint-Patrick, at the corner of Wellington and St-Patrick streets, will begin at 7:30 p.m. with a musical performance by the Ukulélé Club de Montréal, which will set the tone for the evening.

To mark this first night of the 2022 series, the festival will welcome filmmaker and Hitchcock enthusiast, Louis Bélanger, who will present the film to the public. At 9 p.m., Rear Window will screen in its original English version, with French subtitles. Admission is free and any voluntary contribution will be gladly accepted.

In all, six free outdoor screenings will take place on Sundays from July 17 to August 21. In addition to Alfred Hitchcock's Rear Window, presented as the opening film on July 17, cinephiles will have the chance to discover a great work of poetic realism (July 24), the most famous Italian detective comedy (July 31), a B-movie noir that marked a turning point in the genre (August 7), and a masterpiece of French cinema (August 14). Continuing the tradition, a crowd-pleasing neo-noir will close this 6th edition on August 21.

