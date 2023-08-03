Film Noir au Canal pays tribute to Gloria Grahame Aug. 5, 6

Film Noir au Canal is partnering with the Cinémathèque québécoise to present a double feature dedicated to American actress Gloria Grahame, who would have turned 100 this year.

The Big Heat by director Fritz Lang will be presented indoors on Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Cinémathèque Québécoise (335, boul. De Maisonneuve E.), and In a Lonely Place, by director Nicholas Ray will be screened outdoors on Sunday, Aug. 6 at Film Noir au Canal at Square St-Patrick, in the original English version with French subtitles.

Starring in over 40 films, including several femme fatale roles, Gloria Grahame worked with such legendary directors as Nicholas Ray, Fritz Lang, Elia Kazan, Vincente Minnelli, and Cecil B. DeMille.

On Aug. 5, The Big Heat (1953), Fritz Lang's darkest and tensest American film, will be presented at 4 p.m. at the Cinémathèque Québécoise and for the occasion, Serge Turgeon and Will Straw, two film noir connoisseurs and members of the Film Noir au Canal team, will host the screening.

On August 6, the event will begin at 7 pm with music from the Ukulélé Club de Montréal, followed by a presentation of the film by Robert Daudelin, a film historian, regular contributor to the 24 images magazine and podcast, co-host of the Derrière l'image radio show, and pillar of the Cinémathèque québécoise, where he held the position of general manager and curator for nearly 30 years.

Based on the eponymous novel, and led by performances from Humphrey Bogart and Gloria Grahame, In a Lonely Place tells the story of Dixon Steele, a cynical Hollywood film scriptwriter suspected of murder, and his lovely neighbour Laurel Gray who falls under his spell, in a captivating criminal intrigue.

The 7th edition of Film Noir au Canal runs until August 20.Free admission. In case of rain, the screening might be postponed to Monday, Aug. 7.

For information and tickets, visit https://www.cinematheque.qc.ca/en/cinema/the-big-heat/