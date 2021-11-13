Festival Nuits d’Afrique releases three-volume online compilation of world music

In celebration of its 35th anniversary and to share the treasures of past seasons with the greatest number of people possible, Nuits d’Afrique has put together a three-volume compilation, a retrospective of over three decades of world music in Montreal available on all platforms.

From the most traditional to cutting-edge sounds and rhythms, world music is always evolving. The 35 tracks that appear on this three-volume set represent a rich sample of the incredible variety of musical genres arising from shared African roots.

Emanating from Cuba, Morocco, Guadeloupe, Cape Verde, Senegal and 26 other countries, this retrospective compilation features 35 artists, from local musicians and new talent to international stars that have graced the festival stages over the years.

The album’s opening track is called Nuits d’Afrique. Composed and performed by Kabey Konaté, Kayiri and King Shadrock — and recorded at Le National on July 9, 2021, during the Nuits d’Afrique 35th Anniversary Tribute concert — this up-tempo, catchy reggae tune sets the tone for the rest of the album. With lyrics in French, Bambara and Jamaican Patois, it symbolizes a meeting of cultures, which has been the goal of Nuits d’Afrique since the beginning.

The late Many Dibango, who is featured on the compilation’s first volume, said of festival founder Lamine Touré and Nuits d’Afrique, “It’s never easy, especially outside of one’s native country, to do certain things that will later seem normal.”

During the 1980s, as African music washed over Europe, Touré rode the wave all the way to Montreal and launched Festival Nuits d’Afrique. During its first decade, through the quality of its programming, Nuits d’Afrique solidified its credibility and becomes a unique, must-see world music event on an international scale.

In the new millennium, Nuits d’Afrique flourished and expanded. The number of large-scale shows increased, with artists performing to full houses in major venues. World music was now fully integrated into the cultural fabric of Montreal. During this period, the Festival International Nuits d’Afrique was twice awarded Tourism Québec’s Grand Prize.

With the expansion of the Internet, everything moved faster. World music was no exception, and Nuits d’Afrique was all ears. Electro, hip hop, Sound System music became more present on the stages of Nuits d’Afrique, which lost nothing of its original essence. Festival audiences continued to swell as a new generation of music lovers became enchanted by the African-born rhythms and join up with devoted fans from the Festival’s early days.

In 2011, the outdoor portion of the festival moved to the Quartier des spectacles, at the heart of Montreal’s cultural activities. The range of musical genres showcased continued to expand, and the mixing of cultures becomes more and more evident.

In 2013, in recognition of his contributions to society, Lamine Touré was named a Chevalier de l’Ordre national du Québec and, in 2019, he became a Member of the Order of Canada.

— Nuits d’Afrique

— AB