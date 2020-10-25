The Festival International Nuits d’Afrique – presented by TD Bank Group – invites fans to join a musical journey consisting of webcast concerts free of charge on Facebook @nuits.dafrique. The concerts were recorded live in Montreal, without an audience, at the Ministère and the National. Coming up next:
Thursday, October 29, 2020 – 8 p.m.
Zal Sissokho
- (Senegal - Quebec) Live at the National
- ''Les grands événements'' Series presented by ICI MUSIQUE
Singer and songwriter Zal Sissokho is also a great kora player. Originally from Senegal, he excels in combining his openness to the world with his desire to preserve his culture and the oral traditions of West African peoples. Singing in Mandinka and Wolof, he has been nurtured by the encounters that have marked his career and that enable him to continue learning and sharing.
Since settling in Montréal in 1999, this recipient of multiple grants from the Canada and Québec arts councils since 2001 has given solo performances and has appeared with numerous artists including the Diouf bothers, Celso Machado, Constantinople, Fakhass Sico, Lilison di Kinara, Richard Séguin, Takadja and Muna Mingole.
In 2004, he formed the Afro-Mandinka group Buntalo, which achieves a perfect balance between the modernity of their compositions and the Mandinka classical repertory, thanks to the kora. This instrument, charismatic and enchanting, fits wonderfully with contemporary western music and with the musician’s impressive capacity for improvisation, in a style he likes calling “tradimodern.”
The group put out three albums under the label Disque Nuits d’Afrique (Silaba “The long road” en 2008, Le Partage en 2012 et Le Palabre en 2017), well received by the public and critics alike. Buntalo used this showcase to make its music and the unique sound of the kora better known. Its first album, Silaba, selected as part of a Montréal arts council touring program, enabled the group to give a series of 10 concerts between September 2007 and June 2008. An award in 2008 from the Office Québec-Amériques pour la jeunesse opened the way to performances in Mexico.
Zal’s ancestral melodies, his artistic sensibility and his generosity give him a special place on the Québec and international music scenes. He also took part in the Cirque du Soleil’s show Ô in Las Vegas, in the music for the film A Sunday in Kigali by Robert Favreau and in the music for L’Autre Maison by Mathieu Roy, selected for the official opening of the Montréal World Film Festival in 2013.
On February 7, he released his new album, Kora Flamenca, a poetic journey in the discovery of flamenco’s African roots. This disc, issued by Analekta following a creative residency at the Centre des musiciens du monde, focuses on an encounter between Zal Sissokho and one of the few female flamenco guitarists, Caroline Piché. The desire of both artists to combine their distinctive aspects rather than amalgamate them gives the disc a unique character, on the boundary between history and experimentation.
An elegant and delicate atmosphere emerges from this musical project, which will undoubtedly be sublimated by the intimate character of the Gésu, in the Prestige series.
Gypsy Kumbia Orchestra
- (Colombia – Balkans - Quebec) Live at the National
- ''Les grands événements'' Series presented by ICI MUSIQUE
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4bQ7tiwV98c&feature=emb_logo
Impressive, energetic, colourful! Everything is larger than life with the Gypsy Kumbia Orchestra! The group, which helped set the scene at the Sala Rossa between 2015 and 2018, has a true sense of showmanship. Offering music, dance and circus arts, its 13 members – 10 musicians, two dancers and an acrobat – are fully devoted to their audiences. Nothing is left to chance in their carnival-like performances, with history and stage production at the heart of their creative chaos and their wacky imagination.
Prominent in the group’s origins in 2012 were a pair of duos, with Juan Sebastian Mejia and Carmen Ruiz as artistic directors and Anit Gosh and Aurélien Tomasi as musical directors. The group came to define itself as an orchestra that takes us on a tropical journey fitting its desires, starting with the extravagance of the Balkan world in the golden age of brass bands and moving on to a blend of Colombian Caribbean beats, percussions and varied influences, unmatchable in getting the crowds dancing. Celebration and joy, but also freedom, humanity and pulling together, are the values that the GKO has proclaimed emphatically since its beginnings.
In 2015, their début album, Revuelta Danza Party, driven by their talent and ingenuity, earned two nominations in the Juno Awards and ADISQ galas in the world music category. The secret behind this great performance machine lies in its symbiotic collaboration. Each member takes part in the creative process, enriching the compositions and offering a broader view of world communities.
GKO released its second album, VelkomBak, digitally on May 15. This project – original, coherent and every bit as festive – stirred enthusiasm and drew the participation of theatre director Ricard Soler Mallol, circus director Patrick Léonard (Les 7 doigts de la main) and producer Christian Castagno (Bomba Estereo and the B-52s, among others). The group’s musical palette was broadened for this creation, from the Andes to Quebec and including India and Spain, along with other popular musical styles such as ska, jazz and funk.
Recognized as one of Québec’s top world music groups, GKO has presented more than 300 concerts across Canada, in Colombia and in Europe. Their live presentation will be a grand première on the stage of the National. The stage production, with its circus elements and immersive sets, is sure to make a splash! Bearing in mind that the group’s raison d’être – their ultimate mission – is to offer the audience a true experience, there is every reason to expect an unforgettable evening.
Thursday, November 5, 2020 – 8 p.m.
Dakka Dembélé
- (Ivory Coast - Quebec) live at the Ministère
- '' Les révélations'' Series presented by ICI MUSIQUE
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j1noDkYJ3Ms&feature=emb_logo
Born in Côte d’Ivoire from Malian parents, Dakka Dembélé began his career with his friend Gounga. They soon developed a fascination for reggae, to which they added Mandinka sounds from their cultural roots.
As they were preparing to bring out their first album in 2002, in Abidjan, the two companions were forced into exile in Mali for social and political reasons. There they met Tiken Jah Fakoly, who served as an inspiration and motivation for the continuation of their careers.
In 2007, Dakka decided to go solo. That would lead him to Québec, where he settled and returned to his initial trade, opening his own shoemaking shop. He makes a living from this work while continuing to develop his passion for music. In tune with the richness and diversity of Montréal’s cultural life, he was on stage in 2013, at the Festival International Nuits d’Afrique, Syli d’Or, Atmosph’air and the Jardins Gamelins, among other settings. During this same period, he undertook collaborations with many local musicians, including Abdoulaye Koné, The Rootsteppers, David Mobio, Namori, Ons Barnat and Solid Ground.
In 2018, he crossed paths with Apotcho Strong and Guy Kaye. This decisive encounter led to a début album, Petit bateau, released on line on March 13, 2020, on the Disques Nuits d’Afrique label. At the crossroads of African and Québec cultures, this rich and captivating work benefits from the contribution of each of the collaborators.
Dakka Dembélé’s sound has very clearly found an echo in the city, which now regards him as the ambassador of reggae in Montréal. The stage of the Révélations series will provide the perfect opportunity for presenting Petit bateau to its future fans!
Nomadic Massive
- (Québec) live at the National
- "Urban Africa" presented par CISM
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=11dv8MJL0oY&feature=emb_logo
Nomadic Massive is a Montréal-based Caribbean collective with a message that travels beyond geographic boundaries. Its six members, varied in their origins, are a paragon of blending, showing French, Haitian, Algerian and Québec influences. Eager to rally large throngs, they rap and sing in English, French. Creole, Spanish and Arabic, creating a multicultural footprint and expounding values of openness to the world that they never fail to share.
In 2005, the group released an independently produced début EP called Nomad’s Land. The disc was well received on the local and international scenes. The group’s fiery performances have earned richly deserved renown.
In 2008, the group put together a tour in São Paulo and across Brazil, taking the opportunity to collaborate with local artists. Their confidence, inspiration and initiative drew the attention of Outside Music, which in 2009 offered national distribution of their second album, Supafam, released in 2012.
Never far from the swing of things, the group has explored new directions, performing in French Guiana and the United States as well as across Canada and in France to promote their EP Any Sound.
In 2016, after three years on international stages, this nomadic band released The Big Band Theory. Conceptualized and composed over a three-year period, this album is characterized by flamboyant staging, dense explorations between the rebellious and softer beats found in seventies soul, the blended and cosmopolitan sound of contemporary scenes and the lively and transcendent sound of avant-garde rap.
Calibrated for dance floors, its latest album, TIMES, was released in 2019. The sextet continues to assert the sound it has built over its long journey to offer a disc that is as intense as it is controlled and that speaks of current issues such as technological excesses and environmental crises. In this way, Nomadic Massive has proudly flaunted the colours of its committed hip-hop for more than 15 years.
— Festival International Nuits d’Afrique
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.