Festival International Nuits d’Afrique celebrating 35 years July 6 to 18

The Festival International Nuits d’Afrique will be celebrating 35 years of entertainment and musical discovery from July 6 to 18 with shows and presentations taking place at indoor and outdoor venues as well as online.
This anniversary edition will take the public through the history of the Festival and of its many artists from Africa, the Caribbean and Latin America..
For 13 days, some 100 artists will be reconnecting with audiences at 18 indoor concerts held (if the health situations allows it) at the National, the Ministère, and the Club Balattou. Two major online special concerts will be added to this program, on the opening and closing nights, with international artists who have marked the history of Nuits d’Afrique.
For six days, starting July 13 to 18, new features and free activities will be available for the whole family in the open air, on the Parterre of the Quartier des Spectacles. Each evening, starting at dusk, the open-air site will be transformed by a stunning sound and light show followed by memorable concerts of major artists projected on the façade of Maison Symphonique.
The Festival will take place in compliance with health measures, in order to respect the instructions issued by Public Health to ensure the safety of festival-goers and artists.
The celebration would not be complete without the international input. The opening and closing nights will feature performances by international artists.
Opening night live from PARIS
- Le Bal de l’Afrique enchantée - Nuits d’Afrique special anniversary
- Tuesday, July 6, at 8 p.m. on the Nuits d’Afrique Facebook page
Between 2006 and 2015, uncles Soro Solo and Vladimir Cagnolari, accompanied by their niece Hortense Volle, hosted the mythical radio show ‘‘L’Afrique Enchantée’’ on France Inter. More than a musical show, ‘‘L’Afrique enchantée’’ was a true chronicle of Africa, its effervesence, its cultural wealth and even its failings.
This popular show has been transposed to the live stage, led by Les Mercenaires de l’ambiance, a dancing machine of 11 versatile musicians and singers. Hosts and musicians will be back on stage to celebrate the 35th anniversary with their Nuits d’Afrique friends.
Anniversary closing night
- Outstanding moments from Nuits d'Afrique
- Sunday, July 18, at 8 p.m., on the Nuits d’Afrique Facebook page
Nuits d’Afrique has been the gathering place for world music in North America. The most famous artists have all performed at the Festival and have left their mark on some of the city’s largest venues and with festivalgoers. The Nuits d’Afrique audiovisual archives are an invaluable storehouse and through the magic of technology, festivalgoers can live or relive these special moments.
For more information and a full schedule, visit https://www.festivalnuitsdafrique.com/en/
— Festival International Nuits d’Afrique
