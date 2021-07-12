The Festival International Nuits d’Afrique, which kicked off on July 6 and runs until the 18th, takes the public through the history of the Festival and of its many artists from Africa, the Caribbean and Latin America as they celebrate their 35th anniversary. Unique to the event this year, fans will be able to immerse themselves in the performances, both inside and out as well as virtually.

Throughout the festival, more than 100 artists will perform in front of audiences at 18 indoor concerts held at the National, the Ministère, and the Club Balattou. The year’s edition presents a variety of gatherings in six series: “Les Grands Événements”, “Les Voix du monde”, “Les Incontournables”, “Les Étoiles Nuits d’Afrique”, “L’Urban Groove”, and “Les Syli d’Or.”

Festivalgoers enjoy outdoor shows on the Parterre of the Quartier des Spectacles. For six days, the whole family can take advantage of new performances and free activities. Every evening at dusk, the open-air site will be transformed by an impressive sound and light show, followed by concerts of major artists that are projected on the façade of Maison Symphonique.

Also, beneath the big top of the Cabaret Nuits d’Afrique, festivalgoers experience moments with artists during intimate concerts, demonstrations, and animation sessions. Workshops will also be given.

Two online special concerts have been added to this year’s program, taking place on both the opening and closing nights, with international artists celebrating 35 years of Nuits d’Afrique. Opening night’s performance was live from Paris’ Le Bal de l’Afrique enchantée – Nuits d’Afrique, and on closing night July 18 at 8 p.m. organizers will present outstanding moments from Nuits d’Afrique on the Nuits d’Afrique Facebook page.

The Festival spokesperson for this milestone year is author, composer, arranger, director, and singer Corneille, whose real name is Cornelius Nyungura. He was born in Germany to a Tutsi father and a Hutu mother, and the multi-talented artist recently released his single "Pause", the first title of his new album that is coming out this summer.

In July 1987, Lamine Touré, the president and founder of the Festival International Nuits d’Afrique, launched the first edition of the event at the Club Balattou on Saint-Laurent Boulevard, introducing Montrealers to the sounds and music of Africa, the Caribbean, and Latin America.

"The Festival International Nuits d’Afrique is now 35 years old!,” he stated. “Thirty-five years of outstanding encounters. Thirty-five years of unforgettable concerts before loyal audiences who keep demanding more. And so, despite the hard times we all have been going through, I invite you all to come and celebrate this anniversary edition. We have prepared an indoor, an outdoor and online program worthy of this long journey reflecting the colours of the world.”

For more information visit https://www.festivalnuitsdafrique.com/en/