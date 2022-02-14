Festival de la Voix is excited to be back in person

A celebration of the human voice, the annual Festival de la Voix is back from March 19 to April 10 with a wide range of concerts and workshops taking place in the West Island at venues in Dorval, Beaconsfield, Pointe-Claire, and Hudson. After a few years of virtual shows, they are excited to bring communities and all ages together to enjoy music, once again, in person.

“We hope people will come out and enjoy the concerts and want to learn more about singing, or will try their hand at song writing or acting, or participate in a workshop – really, we want them to try anything,” said Kerry-Anne Kutz, Artistic Director and General Manager of Vox Aeterna, which is the charitable organization that presents the Festival de la Voix. “It’s a fascinating three weeks and we’re just ecstatic to have a live festival again this year.”

There’s a variety of concerts and workshops that will be taking place – here is a quick synopsis of the Festival de la Voix schedule:

Saturday, March 19th at 7:30pm - CHORALISSIMO!

A tribute to choral singers, this show will feature both Le Chœur de chambre du Québecand the Phoebus Men’s Choir.

Friday, March 25th at 7:30pm - GRAND CONCERT

Mezzo-soprano Florence Bourget will join harpist Valérie Milot, along with the Sainte-Anne Singers and Philomela.

Saturday, March 26th at 7:30pm - OLIVER FOREST & The IMANI Gospel Choir

Sunday, March 27th at 3:00pm - THEY SING EVERYTHING!

This concert takes place at the Beaconsfield High School Auditorium and will showcase Stefania Bertrand, Justine Ledoux-Hutchinson, and Anton May, three emerging talents who will sing everything from Broadway to opera and pop.

A concert with Ranee Lee and her orchestra. “This is a special con

Saturday, April 2nd at 2:00pm - DARK DIVAScert that we put on every year that is particularly dedicated to senior citizens,” Kutz said. “Ranee is doing the music of Billie Holiday, Sarah Vaughan, and Ella Fitzgerald, really famous music that I’m crazy about and people like it a lot. And her band is great!”

Sunday, April 3rd at 3:00pm - STEEL RAIL

Enjoy unique “Folkgrass” music with Dave Clarke, Tod Gorr, and Ellen Shizgal. Kutz will be singing with her husband Mike Cartile on trumpet, and Chad Linsley on piano. “This is our very first concert in Hudson,” Kutz said.

Saturday, April 9th - CONCERT VOX AETERNA

Enjoy this show featuring soprano Frédéricka Petithomme and the Ensemble Obiora, Montreal’s first culturally diverse symphony orchestra.

MUSIQUEMOSAÏQUE

Date, time, and location to be announced. This is two concerts for elementary and high school students featuring Norman Achneepineskum and the Buffalo Hat Singers, along with OktoEcho. It will be music of the Middle East with steel drums and songs sung together by the artists and the children in the audience. “For me, the children are an absolutely essential audience,” Kutz said. “We need to be performing for children of all ages, and I really hope somehow we can perform for them.”

Workshops include breath and the basics of good singing with Dr. Claudel Callender, song writing with Connie Kaldor, acting and physicalizing text with Eda Holmes, and advanced choral technique with Philippe Bourque.

If you’d like more information on any of the shows or would like to purchase tickets, visit festivaldelavoix.com.