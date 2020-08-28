Fantasia presents Finn Wolfhard in conversation with Jay Baruchel live on YouTube Aug 29

Fantasia announced in an August 24 release that the festival will host a talk between actor and musician Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) and Canadian actor and director Jay Baruchel (Random Acts of Violence) online and for free on Saturday, August 29 at 2 pm EST.
British Columbian actor and musician Finn Wolfhard burst onto the world stage in the culture-shifting Netflix series STRANGER THINGS. With subsequent performances in the IT films, The Goldfinch, The Turning and The Adams Family, among others, and forthcoming roles in Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson’s recently announced Pinocchio, Wolfhard has solidified his standing as a major international talent.
Now, at the age of 17, he's completed his debut as a writer/director, the clever character-driven comedy short NIGHT SHIFTS, premiering in our lineup this year. To celebrate the launch of his move into storytelling, Fantasia will be presenting a live virtual artist talk with Finn Wolfhard, in conversation with none other than Canadian actor and director Jay Baruchel, on Saturday, August 29 at 2pm EST, free of charge and accessible worldwide.
This event does not require registration and will be held exclusively on Fantasia's YouTube channel, here: https://youtu.be/0Ta0ZBXHMI8 [
Fantasia’s 24th edition is held online from August 20 to September 2. The complete program can be found online; Tickets for the Festival are now on sale on the Festival's website. For more information, visit www.fantasiafestival.com
