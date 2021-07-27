Fantasia Film Fest celebrates 25th anniversary

The Fantasia International Film Festival is celebrating a milestone, with its 25th edition kicking off on August 5 and running until the 25th as a mostly virtual event. Not only will the fest include a special screening of the Warner Bros. Pictures’ superhero action adventure The Suicide Squad, but organizers also announced other programming that includes features, virtual events, and juries.

On August 5, Fantasia will officially open with the world premiere of a previously announced Québec production: Julien Knafo’s Brain Freeze. It stars Roy Dupuis and Iani Bédard.

The Suicide Squad’s in-person screening will be held on August 4th at Montreal’s Imperial Theatre, where the festival first took place more than two decades ago. The film comes out in theaters on August 6th. It is both written and directed by long-time Fantasia friend James Gunn, who first attended the festival in 1997 and whose former comic book blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy made its Canadian premiere there in 2014.

Fantasia’s programming lineup has been announced in waves this past month. There will be one more announcement to reveal the films and other events that will round out of the fest. Some of the highlights that have been disclosed include:

Win "existential mystery" in Maxwell McCabe-Loko's debut feature

Be one of the very first to see the debut feature from Toronto-born filmmaker Maxwell McCabe-Lokos. Following his acclaimed shorts, Ape Sodom (2016), and Midnight Confessions (2017), Stanleyville follows a disillusioned office drone Maria Barbizan (Susanne Wuest, Goodnight Mommy) after she decides to drop everything and participate in a bizarre contest with other contestants that will keep you guessing till the very end.

Jane Schoenbrun brings everyone to the World's Fair

In this Canadian premiere a lonely teen (Anna Cobb) stares at her computer screen, partaking in a viral game that soon takes hold of her increasingly dissociating mind. Jane Schoenbrun’s breakout Sundance hit We're All Going To The World's Fair takes a quiet, devastating look at loneliness and despondency in the Internet age.

A double dose of Japan's Studio4ºC, with Poupelle of Chimney Town and Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko

Poupelle of Chimney Town was adapted from the popular picture book by Japanese comedian Akihiro Nishino. His tale is brought to life by veteran CG animator Yusuke Hirota and Studio4ºC, and the film will see its North American premiere at Fantasia. Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko is a heartwarming comedy/drama whose story offers slice-of-life scenes from an unconventional family.

Prisoners of the Ghostland

A notorious criminal (Nicolas Cage) must break an evil curse in order to rescue a girl (Sofia Boutella) who has mysteriously disappeared in the Canadian premiere of Japanese filmmaker Sion Sono's Prisoners of the Ghostland.

Dreams on Fire

Dreams on Fire tells the story of Yume, a young Japanese woman making her way into the world of dance in Tokyo. It features colourful visuals and spectacular dance scenes. It's the debut feature from Philippe McKie, a Quebec filmmaker who’s been living in Japan for 10 years, and it stars popular dancer Bambi Naka in her first leading role. This is also the film's North American premiere.

The Beta Test

In Jim Cummings’ third feature, a married Hollywood agent (Cummings) receives a mysterious letter for an anonymous sexual encounter and becomes ensnared in a sinister world of lying, infidelity, and weaponized digital data. The Beta Test will have its Canadian premiere at Fantasia.

Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A history of Folk Horror

Winner of the Midnighter Audience Award at SXSW and having its Canadian premiere, Kier-La Janisse’s Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A history of Folk Horror navigates through over 200 films and 50 interviewees, including Robert Eggers (The Witch), Alice Lowe (Prevenge), and Piers Haggard (Blood on Satan’s Claw). It begins with the British cult classics of the '70s and travels to modern day. It's a ground-breaking, extensively researched work made over many years and leaves no stone unturned.

For more information and for tickets to the Fantasia Film Fest, visit fantasiafestival.com