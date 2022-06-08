If this first full post-pandemic arts season seems more packed than ever with places to go and things to see, it’s probably because the last two years of calendars have been so devoid of anything going on that any two announcements in a row seem like a deluge.

In fact, there will likely be something for someone going on somewhere at some point, so keep your eyes peeled. Below is but a tiny sample of what’s on. And as for the headline, there is this movie that came out recently starring Michelle Yeoh called … oh, never mind.

The St-Ambroise Montreal Fringe Festival has been underway since May 30 and the Plateau area is now home to some 500 artists performing in more than 20 venues, supplying audiences with their annual fix of off-beat theatre, dance, music, comedy, puppetry, storytelling, burlesque, and more.

This year the festival, which runs until June 19, has reduced its use of paper by banning flyers and going ticketless, and is limiting the spread of any remaining virus by requiring all audience members to wear masks inside venues. Not a bad idea. For the full Fringe schedule, visit montrealfringe.ca

For fans of fast cars, loud noise, the smell of high-octane gasoline, and the sweet feel of an Amex Black Card, the Formula 1 Grand Prix du Canada is rolling into town June 17-19 at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. I’m told Crescent Street merchants are rather happy. If you want more, visit gpcanada.ca

Concerts are back and already on tap for this year, as many of you may already know, are acts like Our Lady Peace on June 28, Alanis Morissette on July 12, and Roger Waters on July 15. In August, some of the names heading in are Maroon 5, and The Scorpions, followed in September by My Chemical Romance, Florence + the Machine, Rod Stewart, Bryan Adams, the seemingly ageless Tom Jones, and some guy called Ringo Starr.

In October, fans can look forward to Gorillaz, The Smashing Pumpkins, and more. The list is long, and I’ve left out a bunch of other well-known acts, as well as some I’ve never heard of, including a boy band called Why Don’t We (a.k.a. WDW), who I’m pretty sure would annoy the heck out of me.

Sorry. I’m old.

The 36th edition of the Festival International Nuits D’Afrique runs July 12 to 24 with concerts and activities that will bring a potent mix of African, Caribbean, and Latin American music and culture to the most bilingual and multicultural city in this province. Take that, Francois!

More than 700 artists from 30 countries will set the groove in a number of indoor venues, including MTELUS, Théâtre Fairmount, Le Gesù, Le Ministère and Club Balattou, and as of July19, the Festival’s outdoors location at the Parterre du Quartier des spectacles as well as the new Esplanade Tranquille down the street on Clark. For more, visit festivalnuitsdafrique.com

The good people at Repercussion Theatre, who are behind the annual Shakespeare-in-the-Park Tour, are also returning to communities around the city and beyond. Their 2022 season will run from July 14 to August 6, and feature With All Shall Be Well, an original approach to the works of the Bard devised by artistic director Amanda Kellock, with input from the entire company. The premise? Locked down by plague in London, William Shakespeare writes King Lear. More than 400 years later, actors living through a pandemic of their own hear of this feat and decide to perform a compilation of Shakespeare’s plague-related scenes. There are apparently plenty of playful parallels to be found. For more, visit repercussiontheatre.com

The Montreal Symphony Orchestra recently announced the programming for its 89th-season, the first under its new music director, Rafael Payare. The MSO will give more than 100 concerts at the Maison symphonique as well as Bourgie Hall, joined by some 50 guest soloists and conductors. For more visit osm.ca

Of course, the Montreal International Jazz Festival, running June 30 to July 9, and Just For Laughs Montreal, from July 13 to 31, are annual institutions that are not to be missed. So, whatever your artistic or cultural fancy, make it a point to look it up, go out there and support the local scene. There surely is something for someone going on some … oh, never mind.