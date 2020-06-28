ESAC’s Student Video Game Competition 2020 announced

The Entertainment Software Association of Canada (ESAC) supports the growth of Canada's video game industry through research, advocacy and promoting awareness of key issues affecting the sector; such as talent development and the future of technology skills in Canada.
As part of its efforts, ESAC annually hosts its Canadian Student Video Game Competition, inviting post-secondary students from across the country to participate and showcase their development skills and demonstrate excellence in three (3) core areas: Originality/Creativity, Artistic Expression and Technical Proficiency. Video games are an important part of today's society and students from across our country are creating exciting and innovative experiences as part of their post-secondary education.
"We are proud to continue our tradition of supporting and growing the next generation of Canada’s video game talent. We believe in the importance of ensuring a solid talent pipeline that will propel our industry well into the future,” stated Jayson Hilchie, President & CEO of the Entertainment Software Association of Canada. "With more than 27,000 full-time direct employees, Canada is a world-leader in the development of some of the most well-known brands and franchises in the industry. This year’s winning team received a cash award for $6,000 that will be put toward new equipment for their continued education and training. Our Student Video Game Competition is a way to inspire and recognize students wishing to launch careers in the video game industry and remains a key platform for us to reward the best and brightest of Canada’s post-secondary system."
ESAC’s Student Video Game Competition, now in its sixth year, received 20 submissions this year. Games submitted were played and reviewed by an expert panel of judges.
This year, a team of students representing the the School of Digital Arts, Animation and Design at the University of Quebec at Chicoutimi (NAD-UQAC) and the Département d’informatique et de mathématique de l’Université du Québec à Chicoutimi (DIM-UQAC) teamed up to build the game Cold Sun. A third-person stealth adventure set in a post-apocalyptic world, Cold Sun, effortlessly weaves artwork and a heart-felt narrative together to create an enjoyable and visually exciting production.
This year's top three games in #SVGC2020 showcase top-notch talent from a cross-section of Canada's post-secondary game development programs:
- First Place – Cold Sun, NAD-UQAC/UQAC
- Second Place – Wyrmwood, Sheridan College
- Third Place – The Last Frame, UQAC
Cold Sun
Created by NAD-UQAC/UQAC students, Cold Sun is a third-person stealth adventure set in a post-apocalyptic world with a marked lack of basic resources and overrun by garbage. The main character is accompanied by their little brother and their only goal is to gain access to the last habitable oasis on earth. Cold Sun’s artistry, play and format are reminiscent of triple-A games. Take 30 minutes out of your day to experience art in video game play.
Wyrmwood
Created by Sheridan students, Wyrmwood is a first-person Hack-n-Slash deck building game where, the player, a moth named Fig fights through the ruins of an unknown civilization of cicadas in an attempt to make sense of the new world and save it.
Last Frame
Created by UQAC students, Last Frame is cooperative puzzle game. Players navigate game play as a young adult named Steph. The narrative starts with the main character’s return to her family's mansion in search of what she believes to be her family's treasure. She quickly discovers that all is not the way she remembered. It seems she will not be alone in her quest to find her family's legacy.
— ESAC
— AB
