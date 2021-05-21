Entertainment: You Will Remember Me

Fans of psychological thrillers will be happy to get their hands on Hannah Mary McKinnon’s latest novel, You Will Remember Me. The story grabs the reader right from the start when our protagonist wakes up on a beach with no recollection of how he got there or who he is. It then switches between the point of view of three characters; our protagonist Asher/Jack, his girlfriend Lily, and his stepsister Maya. As he works to put together the pieces of his life, he discovers that he has a dark past that forced him to move and create a whole new identity. Known to his girlfriend as Jack and to his stepsister as Asher, the three work to either unravel the story of his past, or to keep his past in the past.
I loved the pace of this book. The author does a great job at alternating between the different characters and bringing together a rather sordid tale. The book concludes with an ending that, even days later, has me thinking ‘I did not see that coming’.
You Will Remember Me makes for a great summer read.
You Will Remember Me by Hannah Mary McKinnon, published by Harper Collins is available on May 25th, 2021.
