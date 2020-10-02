Entertainment: You Can't Catch Me

Canadian author Catherine McKenzie’s latest thriller, You Can’t Catch Me, is a diabolical game of cat and mouse that is guaranteed to keep readers on their toes until the very last page. The story begins with our protagonist, Jessica Williams, experiencing what is thought to be a chance encounter with another woman by the same name, while sitting in an airport bar. After a quick game of Q&A, to see what else they share in common, she takes off for her vacation, only to return to a bank account that has been completely wiped out. Not one to be taken for, Jessica then embarks on a dangerous path to stop this criminal at all cost and to exact revenge.
You Can’t Catch Me is a quick paced page turner. Beyond being a richly layered novel, it also serves as a cautionary tale: don’t over share personal information with strangers or on social media. We live in a society where we chronicle our every move on social media, which is a fantastic way to share with friends and family, but it also sets us up to be easy victims to identity theft. Even though the novel itself unravels beyond the realm of reality, at its core it’s a great reminder to always be aware and conscious of what you are sharing and posting and to protect all the information you store on your mobile devices.
“Expedience over security. It’s always been our undoing.”
