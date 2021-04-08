Entertainment: Virtual exhibit Embodiment 2 by Montreal's Van Grimde Corps Secrets dance company available free online April 8 to May 8

A new virtual exhibition entitled Embodiment 2 by the Van Grimde Corps Secrets dance company from Montreal will be available free online from April 8 to May 8. It’s a multidisciplinary show featuring three elements: dance; a film by Dr. Brad Necyk, who currently teaches at the University of Alberta and the University of Victoria and Gary James Joynes; and EVE 2050: The Web Series by Van Grimde Corps Secrets and DAVAI.
Why is it interesting and what sets it apart from other multimedia dance presentations? The collaboration features dance, motion capture image for a virtual reality prototype and projection directly on the dancers’ bodies, film, sound design and sculpture, all in one presentation. The ideas are based on research by several scientists and artists into the body and the future, nature and machine. The figure of Eve in Eve 2050 represents the idea of man, woman, and cyborg all being part of what a “body” will be in the future. In the film we see exoskeletons and skin being re-created in an artistic presentation on the dancers’ bodies.
Also of note: there is a tower in the first chapter of Eve 2050, entitled Origin. It was built with the help of bacteria; the building is therefore alive, a growing body, with walls whose texture is resin, with images of beehive cells, instead of resembling concrete and metal.
Dr. Brad Necyk’s process is to study his topics by going into the field to do his research before creating his works. He’s had many years in biology before entering the arts world. He recently completed a research-creation Ph.D. in Psychiatry at the University of Alberta and his doctoral research was awarded the Governor General’s Gold Medal. Currently, he is a Research Associate at the University of California Santa Cruz’s Earth Futures Institute and Department of Film & Digital Media, in addition to teaching courses at the University of Alberta and University of Victoria.
Technically, the visuals in the film are of such high resolution that they required:
- Three computers running simultaneously 24/7.
- The first film took 30 days to render, with the computers running 24/7. The second film took 60 days to render.
The Eve 2050 Web Series features digital technologies like image analysis and movement-sensing systems and the latest interactive technologies, so that the visual effects that transform Eve in the series are generated in real-time, not in post-production. Movement tracking technology used on dancer Sophie Breton was used by Brad Necyk to animate the water in his film in the exhibition.
"I did my formal art training and then explored how medicine as a science is being used to help our mental health," Necyk explained in a recent phone interview. "It's mental health research through art focused on pushing some science aside and looking at lived experiences of people going through mental illness."
He added, "The film shows humans expressing themselves through the abstract life of dance, but there's a lot of landscape too. I'm always looking at the 'lived experience.' I have always had a deep interest in biology and a deep appreciation for this living planet, and how we’re embedded in this planet and not separate in any way."
The virtual exhibit Embodiment 2 is running free here from April 8 until May 8.
