Entertainment: Two Trees Make A Forest review

The only work of non-fiction to make the Canada Reads shortlist this year, Two Trees Make a Forest by Jessica J. Lee, is a deep exploration of the geography and natural landscape of Taiwan. Lee brings the reader on her journey as she tries to connect to the land that her maternal grandparents once called home. The memoire flips between her family’s history and the country’s shifting landscape and biodiversity.
In terms of this year’s theme, one book to transport you, I definitely felt transported to Taiwan. Lee brilliantly captured the sights, smells and richness of the Taiwanese landscape. At times it felt like Lee’s family story was merely a backdrop, with Taiwan taking centre stage, however she managed to find a way to beautifully intertwine her family with the land.
This book is a must read for any history, nature and geography buffs.
Up next: Jonny Appleseed by Joshua Whitehead
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book.
