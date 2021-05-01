Entertainment: THE PRIX DE LA DANSE DE MONTRÉAL make place for digital broadcasting

Via a recent media release, the Prix de la Danse de Montréal (PDM) announced new criteria to revive the creation and inventiveness of its milieu, to awaken the imagination of artists and dance presenters, and to create new opportunities for creative and technological exploration.
The 2021 PDM has adapted its criteria for this pandemic period in order to make room for digital works and works presented via digital technologies, in addition to those presented live in theaters. To revive dance and adapt to our new reality, the PDM will accept different modes of digital broadcasting, such as installation pieces, videographic, and cinematographic works. These expanded criteria can be summed up in three points:
• Exceptionally, the 2020-2021 season is to be extended from June 30, 2021, to August 31, 2021. The award ceremony will still take place in November, as usual.
• A Quebec artist who has created or danced a digital work - web production, film, multimedia work, etc. - broadcasted during the 2020-2021 season is eligible for the various PDM awards.
• An international artist who has created or danced a digital work presented by a Montreal presenter/broadcaster during the 2020-2021 season is eligible for the Grand Prix de la danse de Montréal, as is a local artist.
The PDM hopes that creators will be inspired to mobilize their teams to make exceptional works, and that presenters will support these efforts to make this end of season bloom artistically. The PDM wants to encourage inventive forms and partnerships that have yet remained unexplored. They said that, after this challenging past year, artists and audiences alike deserve to be part of a movement of creative effervescence in which no proposal is too small or too big, because what is important is to create and to present dance works.
“With these new criteria, the Prix de la Danse aims to stimulate unexpected creations and collaborations. We look forward with enthusiasm and encourage choreographers and dancers to create, together, films or any other type of multimedia work," said Marie Chouinard, President of Les Prix de la Danse de Montréal, in the same release. "We also want to motivate dance presenters, who have seen their theaters closed over the past year, to forge new partnerships for creation and presentation through the technologies that we know or that we are discovering."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.