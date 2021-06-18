Entertainment: The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot

Marianne Cronin’s debut novel, The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot,is an endearing story of friendship, love, family and home. Set in the Glasgow Princess Royal Hospital, Lenni is a seventeen year old girl with a terminal illness, and Margot is an eighty three year old woman awaiting heart surgery. Fate brings them together when an art room opens for patients, and upon realizing that together they have lived one hundred years, they decide to paint a picture for every year of their combined lives. The novel brilliantly weaves their stories together, and Cronin masterfully brings each picture alive.
Even though this novel is bound to make the reader cry, given the setting and subject matter, it’s still an extremely uplifting and touching story. Cronin also expertly interjects humour when it’s absolutely needed. The focus of this book is the friendship that develops between the two title characters, but you can’t help but be charmed by the friendships that Lenni manages to strike up with the various hospital staff. The bond between Lenni and the hospital priest is so sweet and genuine that you can’t help but smile, and sometimes laugh out loud, while reading their interactions.
I can’t wait to see what’s next for Marianne Cronin, as The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot is definitely a strong debut.
The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot by Marianne Cronin, published by Harper Collins, is available now.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book.
