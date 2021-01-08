Entertainment: The Midnight Library

What if there was a library that contained hundreds of books about your life. Every single regret you’ve ever had, from the seemingly insignificant to the major life decisions, laid out before you. All you have to do is pick a regret, open the book, and you’ll step into the life that could have been. Would you find a better life for yourself, or would you long for your root life?Whether something becomes a regret or not, decisions are made for a reason, no?
That is the premise of Matt Haig’s latest novel, The Midnight Library. The book follows Nora Seed, as she finds herself between life and death in a mysterious library. The novel is an exploration of depression, something that Haig has struggled with and openly discusses. Even though the content is serious and dark, Haig manages to keep that light at the end of the tunnel shining throughout the novel.
I had hesitated about picking up a book about depression, while being stuck at home during a global pandemic. In the end, The Midnight Library ended up being a book that I couldn’t put down. Even though you’re reading about the regrets of a fictional character, it was still satisfying to go through all the different lives that could have been. It was interesting to see what would be different (lifestyles, confidence, drive, etc) and what parts of ourselves are inherent despite circumstances.
The Midnight Library is definetly a must-read.
The Midnight Library, published by Harper Collins, is available now.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book.
