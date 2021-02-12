Entertainment: The Midnight Bargain review

This year’s theme for Canada Reads is books that transport you and in that context, The Midnight Bargain by C.L.Polk does not disappoint. Polk’s romance-fantasy novel brings us to a world of magic and sorcery, where women must give up their magic to become wives and mothers. Once a year the youth of the lands gather for bargaining season, where families mingle and marriage arrangements are made. Our protagonist, Beatrice Clayborn, wants nothing to do with such customs and traditions. She must race against time to find a way to follow her own dreams and ambitions, while not bringing great shame to her family.
The novel gives us a little bit of something for everyone. We are transported to a world of fantasy for those who enjoy a good escape. For fans of romance novels, The Midnight Bargain brings us a story of love and respect. At the heart of all the fantasy and romance we have a strong story about the fight for gender equality and acceptance.
The Midnight Bargain is a page turner that is hard to put down. The novel can easily be enjoyed by young adults and adults alike. I give it 4 stars and look forward to see how Olympian Rosey Edeh champions it in March.
Up next: Two Trees Make a Forest by Jessica J. Lee
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.