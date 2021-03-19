Entertainment: The Lost Apothecary review

If you’re looking for a fun, quick book to get completely immersed in, Sarah Penner’s debut novel, The Lost Apothecary is the book for you. The story intertwines the lives of a present day woman who stumbles upon a mysterious vial and the apothecary that it belonged to in 1791. The timeline jumps between 1791, following an apothecary who mixes innocent ingredients into deadly doses to help women who have been wronged, and a woman in present day who sets off to unravel the unsolved mystery of the serial killer apothecary.
They say that you should never judge a book by its cover, but in the case of The Lost Apothecary I am happy that I did. This is a completely subversive and engaging novel that pulls the reader in from page one. We could all use a little escape right and this is the perfect book to do just that. With beautifully crafted, atmospheric descriptions, The Lost Apothecary will transport you to the back alleys of 1791 London and have you on the edge of your seat until the very end.
The Lost Apothecary by Sarah Penner is available now.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.