Entertainment: The Goal Initiatives Foundation pivots and brings you their next big event

The GOAL Initiatives Foundation is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year with a series of 100% free, family-oriented, virtual events. Hosted by radio personality Patrick Langlois, the events will take place online August 21-23. In lieu of their annual fundraising tournaments, on hold due to COVID, GOAL is rallying the community to offer support and entertainment by way of "express workshops" offered by some illustrious members of the GOAL community. Everyone is welcome to join, registration is free at goalinitiatives.org. For those unavailable to join, don’t fret – the entire programming will stay online to enjoy at any time!
GOAL Initiatives maintains its mission to promote mental health & wellness through play no matter age, race, gender or sexual orientation by launching Kicking It Out, a program based on conversation and play. It is a weekly free and public addiction and mental health soccer program for youth and adults to overcome drug, alcohol, other addiction dependencies & mental health challenges. The program uses high intensity football, a ‘sponsor’ model, and peer-to-peer support to uplift the work of the individual in their journey to overcome drug, alcohol and other addiction dependencies and mental health challenges.
Friday August 21 - GOAL TALKS KICK-OFF EVENT
The GOAL Talks kick-off event will be live streamed across GOAL Initiatives social pages and on goalinitiatives.org.
6pm – 7pm: Live art by Fred Caron (GOAL Creative Director) and live music by DJ Psychology
7pm – 8pm: A very special GOAL Talks panel conversation around mental health and wellness, and the launch of Kicking it Out. Moderated by Paul Desbaillets (Founder of GOAL Initiatives Foundation) panelists include Vanessa Grimaldi (Founder of No Better You), Jessie May Wolfe (Founder of HeartRise Movement), Denburk Reid (Founder & Executive Director of Montreal Community Cares), Evan Bush (goalkeeper for the Montreal Impact), Sterling Downey (Deputy Mayor of Montreal), fitness expert Drea Wheeler (GOAL Initiatives Captain and co-founder of Afterglow) and Dr. Melissa Stern (Therapist and Mental Health Advocate).
Saturday, August 22 & Sunday, August 23 – FREE WORKSHOPS
On Saturday and Sunday, participants can register for as many free “express workshops'' (30 minutes) as they would like at goalinitiatives.org. The weekend will come to a close with a special performance by Montreal magician and mentalist Bao Hoang!
Here are the details of the various workshops:
COOKING
Maguro & Miso at Home: Cook with Chef Antonio Park
Join Chef Antonio Park for a free virtual cooking workshop and discover the secrets of homemade miso soup and tuna tataki with the master himself! In this 35-minute express workshop, you'll get behind the scenes at Restaurant Park to learn how to sear maguro (tuna) for the perfect tataki, served with a side of homemade miso soup in the comfort of your own kitchen.
Pizza & Stracciatella Salad at Home: Cook with Chef Jeremie Falissard
Join Chef Jeremie Falissard for a free virtual cooking workshop and discover the secrets of pizza, Fugazzi-style! In this 35-minute express workshop, you'll learn how to prepare gooey-delicious Neapolitan style pizza and an exquisite seasonal stracciatella and sardine side salad in the comfort of your own kitchen.
In collaboration with the Montreal Restaurant Workers Relief Fund; participants can donate to the MRWRF during the workshop.
COCKTAIL
The Art of Cocktails & Mocktails at Home: Mixology with
Drahos Chytry, Megan Turcotte and Jonathan Elbaz
presented by El Jimador & Glemorangie
Ready to hone your hosting skills with a series of free virtual cocktail workshops offered by three of Montreal's finest mixologists?
Join Drahos Chytry (4 Seasons Hotel), Megan Turcotte (Burgundy Lion) and Jonathan Elbaz (Cold Room) for a masterclass in mixology, Montreal-style!
In these 3 "on demand" virtual workshop, you'll learn all of the trade secrets and skills required to concoct 9 different beverages (that's 3 variations of El Jimador tequila-based cocktails, 3 variations of Glenmorangie whiskey-based cocktails and a round of mocktails for good measure) that will surely impress any of your guests at your next appropriately socially-distanced house party. Taste-testers required. Cheers to that!
In collaboration with the Montreal Restaurant Workers Relief Fund; participants can donate to the MRWRF during the workshop.
MINDFULNESS
Unleash the Intelligence of Your Heart: The HeartRise Experience with Jessie May
presented by HeartRise Movement
Join Jessie May for a free virtual HeartRise Method workshop on Saturday, August 22nd or Sunday, August 23rd to unleash the intelligence of your heart! In this 30 minute guided workshop you’ll learn to integrate the method, practice alchemizing emotional energy, and use your voice to bridge your head and your heart. In these uncertain times, being heart smart has never been more important!
For maximum experience, we advise workshop participants to be in a quiet space, a nice, relaxed environment free of distractions (turn off notifications and put that phone away). Allow yourself 5 minutes to log on and get comfortable before we begin.
MOVEMENT & WORKOUTS
Bodylicious by Drea: Workout with Drea Wheeler
In collaboration with Afterglow
Ready to kickstart your day feeling supercharged both mentally and physically? Join GOAL Captain Drea Wheeler for Bodylicious by Drea and build strength, confidence, and beauty through a powered-up and dynamic workout. Bodylicious incorporates a variety of explosive, plyometric and aerobic movements choreographed to only the best beats.
Choose to start with a 10-minute warmup version of Bodylicious to test it out and get your blood flowing or dive right into the full 45-minute workout, tailored to bring you closer to your fitness and "fierceness" goals. The choice is yours! You ready?
Breaking & Toprock for the Whole Family: Break Dancing with Pierre-Michel “AFTERNOON” Jean-Louis
Presented by Under Pressure Annual Graffiti Festival
Join Pierre-Michel “AFTERNOON” Jean-Louis for an introduction to breaking and toprock for the whole family. This virtual "on demand" breakdancing workshop is suitable for all ages and all skill levels so if you're ready for a taste of the "BBoy" life and want the skills to prove it, don’t forget to register!
Founder of Montreal's Deadly Venoms Crew, Afternoon is currently focusing his energy on two things: perfecting his craft and learning more about Hip Hop and the street dance styles along with sharing his knowledge of dance while inspiring the youth and perhaps next generation of dancers through School breaks, a program dedicated to developing youth leadership, technical skills, creative expression and self-confidence through dance and Hip Hop.
Movement, Mobility and Breathwork: Workout with Amy Walsh
Join Amy Walsh for a virtual "on demand" movement, mobility and breathwork class to kickstart your weekend feeling supercharged both mentally and physically! A former professional soccer player and Olympian, Amy Walsh is a certified Hatha yoga teacher. Engaging students with a fluid and dynamic teaching style, Amy’s classes are rooted in alignment, anatomy and playful awareness.
Passionate about sharing the performance-enhancing benefits of yoga with athletes, she has developed sport-specific yoga programs for soccer players and runners.
Soccer Skills Class for the Whole Family: Workout with Patrice Bernier
Join Patrice Bernier for a virtual "on demand" Soccer Skills Class for the whole family, focused on movement and exercises to get you warm and ready for game time. Patrice is undoubtedly one of the greatest Canadian soccer players of all time. He is determined and thrives on challenge. An outstanding sportsman, a remarkable human being, a dedicated father, an inspiring role model, Patrice has prepared a 20-minute express workout for ALL AGES that will get the whole family sweating!
