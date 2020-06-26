Entertainment: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes review

Ten years after the final instalment of the Hunger Games trilogy, Suzanne Collins returns with a villain origin story that follows President Snow’s path to the top. Unlike most villain origin stories, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes does not leave the reader sympathizing, rooting for, or liking our protagonist. The story follows young Coriolanus Snow, otherwise known as President Snow in the original trilogy, as he takes on the task of mentoring a Hunger Games tribute, in hopes of securing a spot at the top university. The book is set at a much slower pace than the previous ones, which coincides with the meticulous way in which Snow’s mind calculates every move he makes. Slated as a love story, I found that the romance took a back seat to Snow’s blind ambition to be the best of the best and on top of the world.
Collins did a brilliant job at crafting this long read, set at a slow pace, about an unlikeable character and as she still managed to keep her reader hooked and engaged until the very last page. Furthermore, I hope for a follow up book, one that will bridge the gap between the end of this one and Katniss Everdeen’s reaping.
Overall The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is a welcomed addition to the Hunger Games' series. I would give it a 4 out of 5 stars.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book.
