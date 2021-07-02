Entertainment: Summer reading roundup for kids

Summer is a great time to encourage your kids to read. With lots of time on their hands, you can make reading a daily habit with these popular summer titles for kids:

Can The Hulk Lift A House?

Discover everything you''ve always wanted to know about your favorite Super Heroes! How much weight can the Hulk lift? What''s the farthest distance Spider-Man can sling a web? Can Iron Man fly faster than a space rocket? Young Marvel Super Hero fans want to know everything about their favorite characters from how hard Thor can slam his hammer to the size of the smallest hole Wasp can fly through - and much more. Whether they are obsessed with Marvel comic books or they''ve only heard about Super Heroes in the playground, young fans will love discovering the fascinating answers to wild, wacky, and wonderful questions about Marvel Super Heroes.

Dragon World

Dragons have breathed fire into our minds since we could first imagine, but why do they exist in stories from every land in the world? Dragon-lovers will get a kick out of exploring Dragon World. Look into their lairs while they make shape-shifting mischief, playing with the weather and protecting earthly treasures. Soar across continents into tales as old as time. Prowl through the pages to discover rare dragon species. Find clues to track them and master how to draw them. Immerse yourself in the rich, fascinating history of dragons in this illustrated gift book. Its incredible pictures and creative way of presenting information on dragons from across the ages of time will excite and captivate young readers.

Whose Poo?

For fans of Everyone Poops, this is a hilariously fresh take on poo! A trip to the zoo turns into a very silly discussion about poo as two siblings wonder what sort of poo each and every creature would do. One day, Daddy Rat announces to his baby rats that he'll be taking them to the zoo... but only if they're good, which means no talking about poo. And yet, before the family can even leave the house, the two rascally siblings can't help but wonder: What sort of poo would an astronaut do? Shiny, silver, space-age poo! Rocket-powered, weightless poo, and it spins round and round like a planet does, too! Head chefs, balloon sellers, blue whales... everyone and everything must have a unique poo, and the siblings simply have to stop and imagine each and every one (much to the chagrin of Daddy Rat, who is getting increasingly irritated with all the poo talk). It all culminates in a whooper of a great ending (you know what we mean...)

Chunky

In this full-color middle grade graphic memoir for fans of Raina Telgemeier and Jerry Craft, Yehudi Mercado draws inspiration from his childhood struggle with his weight while finding friendship with his imaginary mascot, Chunky, as he navigates growing up in a working class Mexican-Jewish family. Hudi needs to lose weight, according to his doctors. Concerned about the serious medical issue Hudi had when he was younger, his parents push him to try out for sports. Hudi would rather do anything else, but then he meets Chunky, his imaginary friend and mascot. Together, they decide to give baseball a shot. As the only Mexican and Jewish kid in his neighborhood, Hudi has found the cheerleader he never had. Baseball doesn’t go well (unless getting hit by the ball counts), but the two friends have a great time drawing and making jokes. While Hudi’s parents keep trying to find the right sport for Hudi, Chunky encourages him to pursue his true love - comedy. But when Hudi’s dad loses his job, it gets harder for Hudi to chart his own course, even with Chunky’s guidance. Can Chunky help Hudi stay true to himself or will this friendship strike out?

Mischief And Mayhem: Born To Be Bad

Dog Man meets Despicable Me in this crackling, hilarious middle grade graphic novel series from author-illustrator Ken Lamug, starring Mischief and Mayhem - a dynamic duo that falls into supervillainy after they’re kicked out of superhero camp. Mischief and her side-cat Mayhem are your respectably heinous villains. They’ll spoil new movies, steal cake from parties they weren’t invited to, and hit the good citizens where it’ll dirty them most - their toilet paper. But before Mischief and Mayhem were ever supervillains, they were just Missy and Gizmo, fresh recruits at superhero boot camp. Except Missy lied on her hero application and has exactly zero superpowers, just her brainpower. Humiliated when caught and kicked out, she has only one fellow camp recruit who is willing to stand by her - Melvira. Unbeknownst to others, Melvira has her own villainous agenda, and it involves helping Missy cross the line into villainy as a new alter ego, Mischief. Something about Melvira doesn’t sit right with Missy, and soon she’ll be called upon to battle her former best friend… but will Missy be able to face the friend who was once her defender?