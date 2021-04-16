Entertainment: Sparks Like Stars review

Nadia Hashimi’s latest novel, Sparks Like Stars, is a beautiful and haunting work of historical fiction. The novel begins in 1978 where our protagonist, 10-year-old Sitara, witnesses the assassination of her entire family at the presidential palace in Kabul. She then embarks on a harrowing journey, where she must trust complete strangers, to escape the country. The second half of the book focuses on her life 30 years later, in America, where she still struggles to move on from her traumatic past.
It goes without saying that this book will break your heart over and over again. It’s a stark reminder about the casualties of war and the orphaned children who are forced to grow up too fast. I could not put the book down, and whenever I did, I found that my thoughts were on Sitara, wondering what will happen next.
Sparks Like Stars is a must read that I highly recommend.
Sparks Like Stars, published by Harper Collins, is available now.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book.
