Entertainment: SLAXX in theaters on September 11th

Filmoption International announces that the SLAXX, which has been premiered at the renowned Fantasia Festival will be released in Quebec and Canada on September 11th. Directed by Elza Kephart, the film stars Romane Denis (Charlotte a du fun), Brett Donahue (Come Back), Sehar Bhojani (Coroner series), Stephen Bogaert (X Men Apocalypse) and Kenny Wong (Transplant) in the lead roles.
SLAXX tells the story of a possessed pair of jeans brought to life to punish the unscrupulous practices of a trendy clothing company. Shipped to the company’s flagship store, SLAXX proceeds to wreak havoc on the staff, locked in overnight to set up the new collection. When the body count increases, the panicked staff disbands and begins their struggle for survival. It is up to idealistic and principled employee Libby to uncover the reason behind SLAXX’s blood thirst before its evil is released into the world.
Elza Kephart writes and directs horror and fantasy films. A graduate of Emerson College (Boston) and the Canadian Film Center’s Director’s Lab, Elza’s first feature film, Graveyard Alive, played in more than 20 international film festivals including Fantasia, Fantasporto and Sitges, winning the Kodak Cinematography Award at the Slamdance Film Festival. Her second feature, Go in the Wilderness, premiered at the Festival du Nouveau Cinema and has played in various international film festivals. She has attended the Telluride Student Symposium, The TIFF Talent Lab, and the Berlinale Talent Campus.
SLAXX is Elza’s third feature film and is first and foremost about murderous pants! This totally insane idea inspired by 70s and 80s horror flicks is created by Patricia Gomez Zlatar and Elza Kephart. It serves as social commentary on the fast fashion industry criticizing and outlining the fatal effects of unbridled capitalism and amoral globalization using humour and over-the-top gore.
SLAXX will be released September 11th.
