Entertainment: Six Weeks to Live review

If you’re looking for a good, quick, summer read, look no further than Catherine McKenzie’s latest thriller, Six Weeks to Live. Once again McKenzie catches us right from the first page when protagonist Jennifer receives the news that she has terminal brain cancer and has six weeks left to live. From there we’re brought on a fast paced adventure, counting down the weeks, as Jennifer tries to unravel the mysterious blood test results that lead her to believe she had been poisoned.
Though the novel is categorized as a psychological thriller, it comes off more as a family drama. The chapters switched between the point of view of Jennifer and her triplet daughters. As the weeks count down, they each work out their own past demons and relationship with their mother as they also try to come to terms with her diagnosis.
Even though there are some plot twists that are quite unbelievable, the novel is no less an entertaining read right to the very end.
Six Weeks to Live is a great book to get lost in on a lazy summer day.
Six Weeks to Live by Catherine McKenzie, published by Simon and Schuster, is available now.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.