Entertainment: Schitt's Creek cleans up at Emmy Awards

CBC’s SCHITT’S CREEK made Canadians proud at the 72nd Emmy Awards, winning a total of nine awards including a historic win for Outstanding Comedy Series, marking the first time a Canadian television program has won an Emmy in the Outstanding Comedy or Drama series category, and the most primetime Emmy awards ever for a Canadian series.
The series also made history by sweeping all Emmy comedy categories with the most wins in a single season for a comedy including Outstanding Lead Actress and Actor in a Comedy Series for Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy; Outstanding Supporting Actress and Actor in a Comedy Series for Annie Murphy and Daniel Levy; Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy; and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for Daniel Levy.
The CBC and Pop TV comedy is also the most Emmy-nominated series in Canadian television history, with 15 nominations in 2020 and four in 2019, for a total of 19, according to a CBC press release.
“Congratulations to the entire Schitt’s Creek team on this remarkable achievement,“ said Sally Catto, General Manager of Entertainment, Factual and Sports at CBC, in the same media release. “We are so honoured to have worked with this infinitely talented team and proud to have commissioned this groundbreaking comedy that celebrates family and inclusive values with brilliance and unparalleled humour. Schitt’s Creek became an anchor for a new era of scripted comedy at CBC, and is truly one of the greatest comedies ever created. It is beloved around the globe and CBC is delighted to be a partner in bringing the best of Canada to the world.”
In April 2020, SCHITT’S CREEK ended its six-season run on CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster, as Canada's most-watched homegrown comedy. The Canadian series was commissioned and ordered straight to series by CBC in May 2013, with Pop TV coming onboard as the show’s U.S. broadcast partner and co-commissioner in 2014. The series first started production in Ontario in spring 2014, and premiered on CBC on January 15, 2015.
Since its debut, SCHITT’S CREEK has garnered more than 170 award nominations and appeared on dozens of ‘Best Of’ lists. The series is consistently recognized for promoting acceptance of the LGBTQ2+ community, most recently collecting a 2020 GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Comedy Series and sweeping the Dorian Awards’ first ever TV awards with Best TV Comedy, Lead Actress, Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress. The comedy also won big at the 2020 Television Critics Association annual awards taking Outstanding Achievement In Comedy and Individual Achievement In Comedy for Catherine O'Hara, and picked up six 2020 Canadian Screen Awards including Best Comedy Series.
